Lakers’ Josh Hart to miss rest of season after procedure on right knee

Josh Hart had an ultrasonic debridement procedure on the patella tendon in his right knee Thursday morning, the Lakers announced. The team said he will be able to resume basketball activities in 12 weeks.
Hart played through problems in his right knee for several weeks. He had had tendinitis in his right knee since college, but also was dealing with a tear in the tendon. It caused pain for Hart any time he played and made jumping especially painful. Still, Hart insisted on playing as long as he could. He was advised that playing wouldn’t exacerbate the injury.
Hart has missed the Lakers’ last four games as he decided how to proceed.
Hart becomes the third young Lakers player whose season ended prematurely because of injury. Lonzo Ball has not played since suffering a severe ankle injury on Jan. 19. Brandon Ingram’s season ended when doctors discovered a blood clot in his right shoulder in the first week of March. Ingram had surgery a week later to clear an obstruction to his vein that caused the clot. Ingram will be able to resume basketball activities within three or four months.