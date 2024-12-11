Advertisement
Justin Herbert misses practice as Chargers prepare for Buccaneers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after injuring his left leg against the Chiefs.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Quarterback Justin Herbert missed practice Wednesday after he suffered left leg and ankle injuries in the Chargers’ loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Herbert took a hard tackle while jumping to release a pass and appeared to tweak his knee when he landed. He grabbed at this left leg while trainers rushed to the field. He missed only one offensive play, and trainers taped his left ankle while he was sitting on the bench.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said before practice Wednesday he would like Herbert to rest for at least one day but wasn’t sure if the quarterback would overrule the coach’s decision as the Chargers (8-5) prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“I know this: he will be doing anything and everything in his power to play on Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve seen it now over and over. Certainly a lesser man wouldn’t be doing the things he does.”

Herbert played through a severe high-ankle sprain on his right ankle this year. He said after Sunday’s game he didn’t anticipate the newest injury to be a long-term concern.

He led the Chargers to back-to-back touchdown drives to open the third quarter to erase a 13-point halftime deficit before the Chiefs won on a field goal as time expired.

