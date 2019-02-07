Lakers understand the cautionary tale of giving up too many draft picks for a star

What happened to the Lakers: Nash couldn’t stay healthy enough to truly contribute, and the same was true for Dwight Howard, whom the Lakers traded for that year as well. A team that seemed built for a championship run entered the darkest days of its franchise shortly thereafter. Ironically, the Lakers were so bad that they kept the pick that had top-three protections for three consecutive years, drafting D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.