Letters to Sports: Mixed reviews from readers on Lakers’ blockbuster trade

As the texts started flying in last Saturday night regarding the Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic trade (was it real?), I harkened back to another supposed trade between the Lakers and Mavs. In 1986 the Lakers almost traded James Worthy for Mark Aguirre and the draft rights to Roy Tarpley. Jerry West fortunately put the kibosh on that deal.

Here, however, despite the loss of AD’s great defense and overall outstanding play, I’m glad this trade came to fruition primarily because of Luka being five years younger.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

::

The only thing the Lakers organization and the Laker fans will miss with the Anthony Davis trade is his spot on the bench in street clothes.

Russell Morgan

Carson

::

Jeanie Buss knows when Laker Nation needs change. Even when it’s delivered on a silver platter by the Mavericks. Thank you Dallas for getting the Dodgers off the sports page for a day. Thank you, AD, for your service. Welcome home, Luka.

Jim Fredrick

Manhattan Beach

::

I have a feeling that the big mistake made by the Lakers in the trade was allowing Max Christie to go. This reminds me very much of the Clippers sending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Oklahoma City in exchange for Paul George.

Don’t hear much about how that deal worked out, unless you’re in OKC.

See the Mavericks in NBA Finals again this year, with Christie playing a great role, and Doncic out with an injury. Again.

Ron Brumel

West L.A.

::

This is the worst trade ever, a great defender, rebounder, scorer and team leader for a ball-hogging guy who can make baskets. This is worse than the Babe Ruth trade.

Amos Evans

View Park

::

Losing Anthony Davis was a big mistake. Championships are won and lost with tough, shutdown defense. The combination of Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dorian Finney-Smith and Max Christie masked the defensive deficiency of Reaves, James and others. Doncic might be younger than Davis, but his knees and calf has him looking quite a bit older. This is the same Lakers GM that thought blowing up the championship team for Westbrook was a good idea.

George Metalsky

Redondo Beach

::

Luka Doncic might be a Laker now, but to me, Anze Kopitar will forever be L.A.’s favorite Slovenian.

Johnny Tsai

Long Beach