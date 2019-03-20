Lakers finish road trip 1-4 after 115-101 loss to the Bucks

Early in the second quarter the basketball found a perch it didn’t want to leave. It sat above the backboard of the Milwaukee Bucks’ basket lodged between two pieces of metal until one comic-book-loving big man came to the rescue.
Brook Lopez, the Bucks’ 7-foot center, grabbed a mop and used its handle to poke the ball loose. Then he bowed to the crowd, turned for an encore and retreated to the bench giggling.
Lopez, who spent last season with the Lakers, has had a lot to smile about lately. His team has the best record in the NBA and even without its best player on Tuesday night they handily beat the Lakers, who were also missing their best player, 115-101.
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led all scorers with 35 points, tying a career high by making eight three-pointers. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Lopez finished with 28 points, including seven of 10 three-pointers, and nine rebounds.
The Bucks improved to 53-18 while the Lakers fell to 31-39. They will have to win four of their next 11 games to match last year’s win total of 35.
Tuesday’s game ended a five-game road trip during which the Lakers went 1-4, winning the first game in Chicago.
Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Tuesday’s game because of a right ankle sprain while LeBron James missed the game due to a sore left groin. James suffered a strained groin on Christmas and returned after 17 games. Since then, he has missed two games for what the Lakers called “load management.” The distinction changed for Tuesday’s game.
James missed two of the five games on the Lakers’ road trip. He did not play on Friday in Detroit, a game that fell on the second night of back-to-back games. As the season draws to a close, the Lakers have been watching his minutes and working to limit his playing time whenever possible.
Mike Muscala started in James’ place, having also started in Detroit. Muscala played only 11 minutes and scored two points, missing all five of the three-pointers he attempted.