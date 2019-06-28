NBA free agency: The Lakers’ best option might be Kawhi Leonard or another max player

They still have LeBron James, rested and ready to erase memories from a rocky first season in Los Angeles. They will have Anthony Davis and enough cap room to add another top free agent. And even if the maneuvering cost the Lakers a potential total of eight first-round draft picks (three firsts to New Orleans, another possibly in a pick swap, and four former first-round picks), Pelinka got the team aimed at another target with the space it needs for a bull’s-eye.