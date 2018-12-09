Lakers cruise to a 111-88 victory over the Grizzlies, and Isaac Bonga scores his first point

The youngest Laker went to the free-throw line to take a technical foul shot and when he made it, LeBron James, JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler began jumping and hollering from the Lakers bench.
Nineteen-year-old Isaac Bonga scored his first point in the NBA on Saturday night and smiled bashfully at his teammates’ reaction. It happened a week after the Lakers’ veterans gave the same treatment to Moe Wagner, another rookie, as he scored his first points against the Phoenix Suns.
That game, like this one, afforded the Lakers an opportunity to use young players who otherwise don’t get much playing time. The Lakers were winning by that much.
Memphis loves to drag its opponents down into the muck of its slow, plodding pace. They did that to the Lakers as Saturday night’s game began, but the Lakers worked through it.
With the help of a dominant first half on the boards, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies 111-88 in a game they led by as many as 29 points. James finished the game with 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Kyle Kuzma also scored 20 points. He and James both made exactly half of their shots.
At halftime, the Lakers led the rebounding margin 36-11. While the Lakers had 15 second-chance points, the Grizzlies had none.
The Lakers went more than four minutes without scoring early in the third quarter, but the Grizzlies had dug themselves too big a hole. Down 28 when the Lakers’ drought began, Memphis cut the Lakers’ lead to 16.
Lakers coach Luke Walton subbed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope into the game with 7 minutes and 21 seconds remaining in the quarter, and Caldwell-Pope made a three-pointer 20 seconds later to end the Lakers’ dry spell.
The Lakers went into the fourth quarter with a 25-point lead and extended it. But when a 10-0 run from Memphis cut the Lakers’ lead to 19 with 9:08 left, Walton called a timeout and put his starters back into the game to secure the win.