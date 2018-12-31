Lakers earn a win over Kings with injured star LeBron James celebrating his birthday on the bench

On his 34th birthday the Lakers gave injured LeBron James the gift of promise. They might be OK until he gets back, they might even win another game or two.
The Lakers beat the Kings, 121-112, on Sunday night at Staples Center to improve to 21-16 this season while the Kings fell to 19-17. It was the first game the Lakers have won without James after dropping their previous two.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 26 points each. Nineteen of Caldwell-Pope’s points came in the second half. Brandon Ingram added 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, making nine of 13 shots.
JaVale McGee returned to the lineup after missing seven games because of pneumonia.
James, who suffered a strained groin durin the third quarter of the Lakers’ Christmas Day victory over Golden State, celebrated his 34th birthday on the bench. He smiled when the video board displayed a Happy Birthday message for him.
Josh Hart helped carry the Lakers early. He scored 17 points in the first half on six-of-nine shooting while making three three-pointers. He had two assists, two rebounds and a steal and only committed one foul.
The Lakers went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 85. The Lakers would take control of a tight contest by going on an 18-4 run to close the game.