LeBron James puts on a Broadway-worthy performance after Lakers ditch ‘LakeShow’ uniforms

Lakers star LeBron James dunks in front of New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of the Lakers’ 128-112 win Saturday at Madison Square Garden. James finished with 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

If Madison Square Garden is indeed the NBA’s best stage, like JJ Redick described it, then what the Lakers decided to do before Saturday’s game against the Knicks must be considered a wardrobe change.

Scheduled to wear their “City Edition” uniforms, the Lakers and LeBron James went with a last-minute uniform change.

After getting blown out in Philadelphia wearing their purple-and-black ‘LakeShow’ uniforms, Austin Reaves threw his in a pile and declared that the Lakers “should never” wear ‘em again. After losing nine of 10 in the special edition jerseys, the Lakers were scheduled to wear them against the Knicks.

Advertisement

They decided to wear their “Statement Editions” instead.

Well, statement made.

Whether the threads had anything to do with it or not, the Lakers definitely looked like a better version of themselves against the 32-win Knicks, dominating New York in a convincing 128-112 win for the fourth victory over their five-game trip.

Led by James’ 10th triple-double of the season, the Lakers (28-19) didn’t trail in the second half in one of their most complete victories of the season, even without Anthony Davis. The Lakers made 19 threes, their ball movement matched only by their defensive discipline.

James scored 33 to go with 11 rebounds and 12 assists, flying up and down the court and above the rim to cheers in the Garden. Reaves had 27 points and was nine for nine from the free-throw line, Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and Max Christie smothered Jalen Brunson while scoring 15 of his own.

Newsletter All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent returned to the lineup and combined for 24 points and eight three-pointers.

The Knicks (32-17) got a triple-double from Josh Hart with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and they hurt the Lakers with 16 offensive rebounds. But in nearly every other facet, the Lakers were terrific.

The Lakers have won two games since Davis returned to Los Angeles to rehab an abdominal strain. They face the Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday before returning to Crypto.com Arena on Thursday to play the Golden State Warriors.