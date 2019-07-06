Lakers get a Vegas visit from LeBron James, who appears with Anthony Davis

“It reminds me of the buzz for us last year,” Lakers summer league coach Miles Simon said. “The last few years. Especially two years ago when we had Lonzo, Kuz, J Hart, BI was playing. And then last year we come back as the defending champs and we had just got LeBron so the buzz was crazy for the Lakers. Now obviously Zion, RJ Barrett are two studs and they’re going to be great players in our league moving forward.”