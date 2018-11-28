Lonzo Ball leaves game early with ankle sprain but returns in Lakers' 117-85 loss to Nuggets

A steady stream of Nuggets fans walked toward the exits starting at about midway through the third quarter. There was no suspense for those who remained watching the game.
The Nuggets dominated the Lakers on Tuesday night, winning 117-85. The Lakers took 35 three-pointers and made only five.
LeBron James scored 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, two of his points coming in the five minutes he played in the second half. Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 21 points as he tried to help the Lakers claw their way back.
Denver was led by sprightly point guard Jamal Murray, forward Paul Millsap and reserve Malik Beasley, all of whom had 20 points. Millsap’s points came in the first three quarters.
And worst of all, the Lakers had another injury to a point guard. Lonzo Ball left the game late in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain. He didn’t return to the game.
The Lakers fell to 11-9 and will head home for three games in six days.