Luka Doncic dominates as Lakers’ eight-game losing streak in Denver finally ends

Lakers star Luka Doncic, right, defends against Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook during the Lakers’ 123-100 win Saturday night. Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Trips here have basically gone the same the past two seasons, with the Lakers showing signs that they might have figured out ways to exploit the Nuggets’ deficiencies only for Denver to slam the door and run the same script.

Eight straight times over the past two seasons, including five in the playoffs, the Lakers have come to Denver and left with a loss, unable to knock out the Nuggets.

But over those eight games, the Lakers were never consistent quite like they were Saturday, so locked into a game plan that they played nearly error-free basketball. Never over those previous eight games did the Lakers fluster Nikola Jokic like they did Saturday, forcing the three-time MVP into firing passes off of cutters’ knees or into the front row.

Advertisement

And the Lakers never had Luka Doncic during that streak.

In his fifth game since being acquired in a shocking trade for Anthony Davis, Doncic looked fully at home. Even after his first shot failed to hit anything, Doncic found his footing.

He hit stepback threes. He zipped full-court passes. He tossed lobs.

He dominated.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic laughs smiles during Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Advertisement

The Lakers controlled the Denver Nuggets in a meaningful way during Saturday’s 123-100 win, something they haven’t achieved since the 2020 NBA playoffs. Doncic scored 32 to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

LeBron James, the recipient of one gorgeous streaking pass early and a lob later, scored 25 points. Austin Reaves had 23 points and Rui Hachimura scored 21 points for the Lakers (34-21).

The Lakers’ defensive game plan was as impressive as the offensive onslaught, if not more. They forced 21 Denver turnovers with Hachimura, James, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt relentlessly denying Jokic the ball.

Advertisement

Jokic shot only seven times, tying his season-low for attempts. He finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Denver (37-20).

The loss ended Denver’s nine-game winning streak.