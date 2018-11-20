Another homecoming awaits LeBron James as Lakers head to Cleveland

“I don’t know,” he said of his return. “I don’t try to put too much into it. I will go out there and see if we can keep this thing going. I think we are playing some really good ball right now. I will see some familiar faces like I did when I arrived here. I will think about some of the good, I will think about some of the bad, I will think about some of the great that I had with the franchise obviously and then once the tip ball gets going, it is time to go to work. It will be good to see some of my family that will come to the game, see some of my friends as well and get the thing going.”