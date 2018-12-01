Lakers' Josh Hart says injury not reason behind his slump

“He gets it from every level of the court, from stepback threes to halfcourter against Houston like a regular jump shot,” Walton said. “He’s constantly finding shooters on the weak side, and not just finding them, he’s zipping the ball over there and putting it in their shooting pocket so it’s a rhythm shot for them. He looks more comfortable, he looks better. But he looked good last time we played against him, too. He’s an impressive rookie.”