Brandon Ingram and young Lakers ready for challenge of playing without LeBron James and Rajon Rondo

During the last day and a half, Brandon Ingram’s communications with LeBron James have been by group chat.
“We talked to him just about his injury a little bit before he left,” Ingram said. “Just how he was going to take it day to day, how he’ll be back soon and just how we can be really good with or without him.”
That will be the Lakers’ test for the next few games as James works to recover from his mild groin strain. It’s an injury that could have been much worse, but one from which neither he nor the Lakers want James to rush back.
Compounding matters is that point guard Rajon Rondo, another veteran voice who has been a leader for the Lakers, is also out with a grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger. It all means that, once again, the attention falls to the Lakers’ young players.
Ingram, for one, is embracing the challenge.
“It’s an opportunity,” Ingram said. “It’s an opportunity for me to go out there and play my game a little bit more. I think I’m going to be a little bit more ball dominant, cutting off the basketball. I have to play even better defense and be on the help-side on the defensive end. So it’s a chance for me to just up my game a little bit.”
Rondo and James were two of the most vocal players on the court for the Lakers. Their absence will give the Lakers a chance to better see who their young players are becoming.
“Are guys going to be more vocal now than they were last year or they were earlier this season?” coach Luke Walton said. “Or are we only going to hear Tyson [Chandler’s] voice tonight, you know what I mean? So these are things we should have gotten better at so I’m excited to see how it plays out.”
With James out against Sacramento, and center JaVale McGee probably out as well, the Lakers’ starting lineup probably will be Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac. Those are five players the Lakers drafted in 2016 and 2017, and they’ll have a chance to show just how much they’ve learned.
It’s not a lineup the Lakers used often last season, in part because their roster has changed. Julius Randle was a big part of the Lakers’ rotations last year, as were Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and, occasionally, Corey Brewer.
“It’s just like our team from last year,” Ingram said. “We just have a lot of young guys that’s grown in this league, I think. We’re a year older now so we’ve seen some things and we’ve experienced some things, so we just go out here and play our basketball games. We know what to do and we’ve seen a lot of things so we just continue to push it to the edge.”