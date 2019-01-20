Lakers blow 21-point lead, fall to Rockets 138-134 in OT

Lonzo Ball collided with Houston’s James Ennis, turned his ankle and fell to the floor. He writhed on the floor holding his left ankle until teammates Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson put his arms around their shoulders and carried him off the court with 8:39 left in the third quarter.
His departure coincided with a few other unfortunate developments for the Lakers. Around that time they began to lose their composure. Then their crisp ball movement stagnated. Then head coach Luke Walton got ejected. Then the Rockets, who had trailed by 21 points, reduced their deficit to two.
Even the arena’s X-ray machine was broken, so Ball had to go to a nearby hospital to have his sprained left ankle X-rayed.
Everything that could go wrong, did. It was all too much for the Lakers to overcome.
The Rockets beat the Lakers 138-134 in overtime to improve to 26-19 and drop L.A to 25-22. The Lakers are 5-8 without LeBron James, who is expected to practice fully Sunday as he works to return from a groin strain. However, Walton isn’t expecting James or Rajon Rondo to play Monday against the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets were shorthanded as well, missing point guard Chris Paul and center Clint Capela.
James Harden, who led Houston with 48 points, had his 19th consecutive game with at least 30 points.
Kyle Kuzma, who scored 32 points, began at a torrid pace. He played the entire first quarter and scored 20 points, becoming the first Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2011 to score 20 points or more in a first quarter. He joins Harden, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Oklahoma City’s Paul George and Portland’s Damian Lillard as the only players this season to have multiple 20-point quarters.
Perhaps as impressive was Ball’s first quarter in which he matched a career high for seven assists in a quarter. He finished the game with eight points, 11 assists and three rebounds.
It helped the Lakers break the game open early. They led by 13 points after one quarter and 18 at halftime. They bodied up Harden the moment he touched the ball and, just as they did on their last trip to Houston, sometimes guarded him with their hands behind their back. At halftime, Harden led the Rockets with 16 points.
The Lakers kept their cushion in the third quarter and were leading by 18 points when Ball sprained his ankle.
In the next three minutes and 31 seconds, the Rockets cut the Lakers’ lead to two and seemed poised to take control of the game.
But the Lakers collected themselves. They clung desperately to their lead with associate head coach Brian Shaw leading them from the bench. Harden led the Rockets’ comeback effort, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Again and again the Lakers went to the free throw line. While they’d made only six of 12 through the first three quarters, they made all 17 free throws they took in the fourth quarter.
Up three with 5.7 seconds left, the Lakers denied Harden the opportunity to shoot a three pointer by fouling him early.
Up three with two seconds left, they let Rockets guard Eric Gordon take the shot and Gordon scored, sending the game to overtime. It was the second straight overtime game for both teams.
In overtime, the Rockets hit two quick three-pointers in the first 45 seconds but couldn’t pull away. They didn’t score a basket again, but drew fouls on the Lakers nearly every trip down, making just enough free throws to keep them ahead. Zubac, who had made all nine of the free throws he took, fouled out in overtime with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Lakers struggled to rebound the ball with Zubac out.
The Lakers, meanwhile, saw an airball from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on one possession. Then with 11.5 seconds left and the Lakers down two, Kuzma lost the ball out of bounds.
For all their fight, they didn’t have enough left.