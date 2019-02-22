Lakers climb back from double-digit deficit to beat Rockets 111-106

So this is what LeBron James meant.
He said he’d be different. He said he had no choice, and neither did his teammates.
He said his intensity had been activated.
James meant he’d do everything he could. He’d find his teammates in unseen corners. He’d wrestle for rebounds under the basket. He’d stand underneath the basket and take a charge for James Harden’s sixth foul and send the Houston Rockets into a frustrated rage as the game’s final seconds ticked off.
The Lakers defeated the Rockets 111-106 on Thursday night at Staples Center to even their record at 29-29. It was their first opportunity after the All-Star break to show that they really had changed their intensity and that they could make the push they needed to achieve the difficult feat of making it to the playoffs despite entering the break with a losing record.
James led the Lakers with 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but his impact extended beyond the score. Harden scored 30 points, reaching that leve for the 32nd straight game, notching his final two points moments before he fouled out. Chris Paul had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists before he also fouled out in the final seconds.
The Rockets had a 19-point lead in the third quarter that the Lakers slowly chipped into. After three quarters, the Rockets led 90-83.
With their deficit cut to four in the fourth quarter, James strolled back onto the court, the weight of the Lakers’ playoff hopes with him.
On that possession, James found Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as the buzzer sounded on the shot clock and the scoreboard showed the Lakers down one at 92-91. Harden missed two three-pointers, but Eric Gordon hit from beyond the arc.
James was credited for a three pointer with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter. As it sank through the net, he pirouetted with his right hand up right where he’d left it at the end of the shot.
However, during the next stoppage, the officials took away four points from the Lakers. Upon review they discovered Caldwell-Pope’s shot came after the buzzer and that James had a foot on the three-point line.
Instead of being up by one, L.A. faced a three-point deficit, but the Lakers, and James in particular, didn’t relent.
A thundering, one-handed dunk with 5:17 left in the game left no doubt about James’ intentions. He banked in a floater a few minutes later. And Reggie Bullock’s three-pointer with 1:31 left in the game sealed a critical Lakers win.
Their playoff hopes remain alive.