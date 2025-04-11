LeBron James’ health briefly a concern as Lakers beat Rockets to clinch No. 3 seed

Lakers star LeBron James dunks over Houston Rockets center Jock Landale during the Lakers’ 140-109 win at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

LeBron James moved gingerly to the bench, grabbing toward the inside of his left leg midway through the third quarter.

This, for the Lakers, was the worst-case scenario on a night where they could lock up their best-case scenario for the playoffs.

A win against the Rockets with Houston sitting 80% of its starting lineup would lock the Lakers into the No. 3 seed, giving them and their starters an extended rest heading into the first-round of the playoffs that would begin in more than a week inside their building.

Advertisement

But losing James to a groin injury? That would puncture their championship dreams.

Without him, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves took turns barbecuing the reserve Rockets’ perimeter defense, but the Lakers would need their 40-year-old star to be OK.

It’s a safe bet he’s just fine.

In the fourth quarter after Reaves made rookie Jack McVeigh stumble, James celebrated the stepback by walking off the bench all the way to the basket, only to moonwalk his way back — one of a handful of times he celebrated the Lakers’ 140-109 win — an outcome that ensures their season finale in Portland won’t have any impact on their postseason.

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt blocks a shot by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green in the first half Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

That means Sunday can be day of rest for the Lakers’ stars while they wait to see who they’ll face in the playoffs, hosting a Game 1 in Los Angeles for the first time since the first round of the 2012 playoffs.

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick confirmed James is “fine.”

Friday, in what could be his regular season finale, Doncic was sublime, scoring 39 points on only 19 shot attempts in 31 minutes. Reaves had 23, Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 and Rui Hachimura had 16 points in the win. James left the game after 22 minutes with 14 points and eight assists.

The Lakers shot 61.6% from the field during their 50th win of the season. It was their best shooting game of the season.