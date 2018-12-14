Five takeaways from the Lakers 126-111 loss to the Houston Rockets

3. We saw a little bit of air guitar from Lance Stephenson, who had some big threes for the Lakers. He finished with 17 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. Stephenson played that entire frame and was efficient, making four of five field goals including three of four three-pointers for 11 points in the fourth quarter. “Being in attack mode,” Stephenson said. “Trying to make the easiest play possible, trying to get my teammates involved, just playing freely and trying to make no mistakes when I’m out there.”