Five takeaways from the Lakers’ disastrous back-to-back losses to Bucks and Suns

3. It’s time to accept that there’s more to the Lakers defensive problems than Lonzo Ball’s absence. Before Saturday’s game I asked Walton what besides Ball is going wrong. “Our energy,” he said. “The multiple efforts. To be a good defensive team you have to really fly around the court and make multiple efforts all game and I think for whatever reason, the grind of the season, the different amount of lineup changes that we’ve been going through, the personnel changes with the injuries we had. Having to change the style of play. I don’t know. Maybe it all caught up to the group or what, but we weren’t playing with that same aggressive, energetic spirit that we had for a lot of the season.”