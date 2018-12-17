John Wall scores 40 to lead the Wizards past the Lakers

John Wall put on a show during the first half Sunday, and didn’t need to do too much more the rest of the game.
A night after their largest margin of victory this season, the Lakers came out flat and never recovered. The Washington Wizards (12-18) beat them 128-110 behind 40 points from Wall and 25 points from Bradley Beal. Despite a large lead, Beal and Wall remained in the game until late in the fourth quarter.
Wall had 28 points through two quarters and at halftime the Lakers trailed by 20 points.
The Lakers (18-12) were tired, and looked it. The start times of their Saturday and Sunday games occurred within a 24-hour span. They played the Hornets in a game that began at 7 p.m. Eastern time and their game against the Wizards began at 6 p.m. the next day.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 25 points on nine-of-12 shooting. He made his first seven shots. Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, making nine of 15 shots.
A night after his 75th career triple-double in a 128-100 defeat of the Hornets, LeBron James scored 13 points with six rebounds and three assists.
The Lakers did not have JaVale McGee, who has been dealing with the flu all weekend.