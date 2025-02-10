Luka Doncic embraced by LeBron James and L.A. in his memorable Lakers debut

It wasn’t any other night, not in the story of this season, not in the history of this franchise.

Before Luka Doncic played his first second as a Laker, his name and number were on a T-shirt draped over every seat in the building. His aura was inescapable, from the Slovenian pregame music to the buzz in the building each time his face appeared on the scoreboard.

It’d been more than a week since the Lakers shocked everyone by dealing for Doncic, a move that secured the organization its future. This was what people wanted to see.

And among those people? LeBron James.

Someday, this will be Doncic’s franchise, but Monday’s Lakers debut was as much about the partnership between their two best players, No. 23 and No. 77 turning the building’s energy all the way to 100.

Before the Lakers’ 132-113 win against Utah, James and Doncic gathered in the team’s huddle after introductions. Notably, Doncic, instead of James, heard his name last. And if Doncic needed another reminder of how he was being embraced, James gave it to him.

“Don’t fit in,” James told Doncic while addressing the team. “Fit the f— out. Be yourself.”

James’ enthusiasm for this was obvious. Pregame, he warmed up in one of the Doncic No. 77 giveaway shirts. On the court, he didn’t shoot for nearly the first six minutes, setting the stage for the kind of team basketball the Lakers want to play despite having two of the game’s best individual scorers now in the same uniform.

In totality, Doncic’s individual debut went predictably — moments of brilliance like the stepback three for his first bucket, the full-court laser to James for the pair’s first connection and the lockdown defensive possession on Jordan Clarkson. Others were signs of accumulated rust, Doncic missing six threes and nine field goals in his first game since Christmas because of a calf strain. Before the game, coach JJ Redick said Doncic would be on a minutes limit as the Lakers “ease” him back into NBA action. Monday in the blowout, he logged just 23 minutes.

He finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

But around him, the Lakers (32-19) were the kind of excellent they’ve been for the last 14 games. During that stretch the Lakers have won 12 times, losing only to the Clippers and the 76ers, discovering a toughness on both sides of the ball that’s pushed them 13 games over .500.

Monday, James was again terrific on both sides, scoring 24 but playing with incredible defensive energy. Austin Reaves, fresh off a 45-point game Saturday, scored 22 on only 10 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Jaxson Hayes, the Lakers’ new starting center after Mark Williams failed in his physical, scored 12 points on perfect six-of-six shooting. And Rui Hachimura had 21 points and six rebounds in a game the Lakers led by as many as 34.

The Lakers play the Jazz on Wednesday in Utah (12-40) in their final game before the All-Star break.