Lakers sending three players to Wizards as part of Anthony Davis trade

The Lakers will have a new No. 23 and could have a potentially star-studded team.
According to people familiar with the deal, the Lakers have reworked the terms of the Anthony Davis trade to send three more young players to the Washington Wizards and have received a commitment from Davis to waive his trade kicker. Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones are being sent to Washington as part of the revised deal.
Together, the moves will earn the Lakers an extra $8 million in salary cap space that were not negotiated into the original deal.
The Lakers are expected to have about $32 million in salary cap space, which should be enough to sign a player on a maximum contract.
In addition, Davis received a little gift from one of his new teammates. LeBron James has agreed to give up his No. 23, the jersey number he has worn for most of his NBA career — he wore No. 6 during his time with the Miami Heat.
The Lakers initially reached an agreement on the Davis deal on June 15. The original terms sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans as well as three first-round picks and the option to swap another. One of those three first-round picks was the No. 4 pick last week. The Pelicans traded that pick to the Atlanta Hawks, who chose Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter.