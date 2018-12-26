LeBron James will be day to day with groin strain after MRI reveals no surprises

Lakers superstar LeBron James will be day to day with a groin strain suffered in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, sources familiar with the examination said Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, James had an MRI exam that offered no surprises, the sources said. An initial examination on Tuesday night revealed that his muscles were intact and the strain seemed minor.
“Dodged a bullet! Sheesh!” James said Wednesday on Twitter. He added the hashtag: #backinnotime.
Still, groin injuries can linger if the are not given the proper time to rest, so the rarely injured 14-time all-star is likely to miss at least Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. As of Wednesday morning, no official word had been given on his status for that game and it was unclear whether he would travel to Sacramento.
Even without James for a quarter and a half, the Lakers beat the defending NBA champions 127-101 on Christmas. The team then traveled back to Los Angeles so players and coaches could spent time with their families before returning north for Thursday’s game.
James planned to spend Wednesday getting treatment.
“I will be all around the clock tomorrow on rehabbing and see … how I feel on Thursday when we go to Sac,” he said Tuesday night.