LeBron James would welcome Lonzo Ball to Nike but is mostly proud he’s ‘taking control’

“Recently, I became aware that Alan is a convicted felon who used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself,” the statement read. “As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with him effective immediately. I have directed Humble [Lukanga, his financial advisor], Harrison [Gaines, his agent] and Darren [Moore, his manager] and the rest of my team of advisers to pursue all options to recover the money that was taken from my accounts. This has been a very difficult decision as I have a great deal of love and respect for Alan. But the time has come for me to take responsibility for my own career.”