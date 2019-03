Lonzo Ball cuts ties to Big Baller Brand part owner over allegations of embezzlement

Big Baller Brand possibly caused problems for Ball on the court, too. Ball has sustained multiple ankle injuries through his first two NBA seasons, and according to people familiar with the Lakers’ thinking, the team has wondered if the shoes have had an impact. However, Ball does not always wear Big Baller Brand shoes. Due to quality concerns, Ball had to diversify what shoes he wore during his first NBA summer league, an event that was supposed to be Big Baller Brand’s first big showcase.