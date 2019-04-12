Departures of Luke Walton and Magic Johnson leave Lakers listing aimlessly

“Tomorrow I would have to affect someone's livelihood and their life,” Johnson said that night, later alluding to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. “And I thought about that. That's not fun for me. That's not who I am. And then I don't want to put her in the middle of us, even though she said, ‘Hey, you do what you want to do.' I know she has great love for him (Walton). And great love for me.”