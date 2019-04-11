Lakers try to make sense of a disappointing season amid shock of Magic Johnson’s exit

"I was a little bit shocked," Kyle Kuzma said. "Just like everybody else was. It wasn't predicted or nobody had that on their minds. But we say it all the time as players, it's no different from the front office or anybody. The one thing you can do in life is to do what's best for you, and for Magic, he's Magic Johnson. He doesn't need to prove to anybody anything and he just made the best decision for him and that's all you can ask."