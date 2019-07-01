Lakers agree to a one-year deal with Troy Daniels

The Lakers have reached an agreement with shooting guard Troy Daniels on a one-year deal worth $2.1 million.
Daniels is entering his seventh NBA season as a reserve player, and spent the last two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 18.3 minutes, 7.9 points, 0.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game in 130 games with Phoenix.
Because Daniels' deal will be for the minimum salary, it won't affect the Lakers salary cap. They currently have about $32 million available in salary cap space and hope to use that to sign Kawhi Leonard. Should Leonard choose the Lakers, they will have a room exception to give a player and will have to fill their roster with minimum-salary players.
Currently the Lakers have only two players from last season's roster under contract for next season — LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma. The rest will either be traded away for Anthony Davis on July 6 or were on one-year contracts.
While the Lakers reached out to several other free agents, especially guards, this weekend, they are not able to offer anything other than minimum deals until they have Leonard's answer. Patrick Beverley will return to the Clippers on a three-year deal worth $40 million. Seth Curry is reportedly poised to sign with Dallas. Terrence Ross plans to re-sign with the Orlando Magic.
One player with whom the Lakers have communicated is Danny Green, according to a person familiar with their communications. Green, who was traded with Leonard from San Antonio to Toronto last summer, is waiting on Leonard's decision before deciding whether to return to Toronto, according to the New York Times.