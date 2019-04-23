Lakers schedule second interview with Tyronn Lue for Wednesday

The Lakers have scheduled a second interview with Tyronn Lue on Wednesday in Los Angeles for their head-coaching vacancy, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the search.
This time, Lue will meet with Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss for the first time and again with general manager Rob Pelinka, according to the same people. Lue and Pelinka had a sit-down Friday in Newport Beach.
The Lakers also are scheduled to meet with Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard on Tuesday, according to the same people.
Also, the Lakers are making plans to meet for a second time with Philadelphia assistant coach Monty Williams later this week.
In three-plus seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lue posted a 128-83 record. He teamed with LeBron James to win the 2016 NBA championship, and the two of them reached two more NBA Finals.
Lue was fired this season by the Cavaliers after a 0-6 start.
Williams, who met with Pelinka last week, last was a head coach with New Orleans in 2015 before he was fired.
He has a record of 173-221 but took New Orleans to the playoffs in two of the five seasons he was there.
Williams developed a relationship with James when he was an assistant coach on the USA Basketball Men’s National Team.
Howard was a teammate of James with the Miami Heat for two-plus seasons and was an assistant coach when James played for the Heat.
The Lakers will be looking for their fifth coach in eight years after mutually agreeing to let Luke Walton depart.