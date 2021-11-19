Hi, this is sports reporter Thuc Nhi Nguyen, keeping the Lakers newsletter going for colleague Dan Woike, who is still on paternity leave.

With the Bulls in Los Angeles this past week, many Lakers fans looked longingly at Alex Caruso as the guard returned to Staples Center for the first time as a visiting player. Seeing the Bulls dominate Monday only reinforced how much the headband-wearing, meme-inspiring guard could have helped this Lakers team.

The Lakers miss his toughness and perimeter defense. Coach Frank Vogel lamented that he’s one of his favorite players.

But as is often the case in business, financials got in the way. The Lakers didn’t counter any offers from Chicago for the free-agent guard.

Instead, the Lakers kept Talen Horton-Tucker. After Caruso went to the Bulls, the team and Horton-Tucker agreed to a three-year, $32-million contract extension.

The third-year guard is just starting to show his worth since returning from a thumb injury. He scored 17, 28 and 25 points in his first games back. After a loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday, the Lakers are 1-2 with Horton-Tucker back and 8-8 overall entering Friday’s game in Boston, the second of five stops on the Lakers’ nine-day road trip.

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker, left, and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan reach for a loose ball during the Bulls’ 121-103 win Monday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Horton-Tucker’s return is not nearly as impactful as LeBron James’ — he was upgraded to questionable with a strained abdominal muscle Thursday — but the young guard’s development will be a major piece of this season. He is a 20-year-old on a team of 30-somethings. Coaches and teammates rave about his potential. And, as he reminded reporters Wednesday, he hasn’t even appeared in 82 NBA games yet.

“No matter his role, whether he starts or comes off the bench, we need his energy; the way he’s been playing, he has to keep that,” Anthony Davis told reporters after Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks. “Keep his same mindset. He comes in, shooting the ball well, making the right reads, doing great things for us defensively. But we don’t want that to kind of slow down or fade away when guys get back.”

Horton-Tucker found his footing despite a pandemic that interrupted his rookie season and shortened his sophomore campaign. The Chicago native has appeared in only 74 regular-season games.

When asked whether Horton-Tucker could remain in the starting lineup when James returns, Vogel said “yes” as “the short answer.” But the coach left the door open because James is not the only player the Lakers are waiting for.

Kendrick Nunn is still out with a right knee injury, as are Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Trevor Ariza (right ankle).

Waiting for a call

Vogel called Davis’ zero free-throw attempts against the Bucks on Wednesday “kind of mind-boggling.” It was especially noticeable considering that Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted 11 free throws, just one fewer than the whole Lakers team.

Vogel said the Lakers will communicate with the NBA about the way Davis is being officiated. He argued Davis was flagrant fouled on a dunk attempt Wednesday. Davis said he felt Antetokounmpo kneed him in the hip on a fast break.

“The thing we gotta adjust to [is] going in and trying to finish instead of trying to get the call,” Davis told reporters after the game. “Obviously we’re not getting them.”

It’s still early in the season, but Davis’ free throw attempts per game barely have changed from last season: 5.9 last year compared to this year’s 5.8. Last year’s average was the fewest for Davis in a season since he was a rookie (3.5).

Davis has two games this season in which he played more than 30 minutes without attempting a free throw. Besides Wednesday against Milwaukee, he stayed off the stripe in a win against Cleveland on Oct. 29. But he is attacking the rim almost more than ever: 43% of his shots have come in the restricted area this year, the highest percentage since his second year.

Stat of the week

There was no way Carmelo Anthony’s hot three-point shooting could last. The 19-year veteran had Lakers fans in a delirious state by shooting 64.4% in the first eight home games. Through 11 games, Anthony was shooting 52%. In the five games since, he shot 21.4%.

