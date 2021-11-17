‘The House That Kobe Built’: Vanessa Bryant, others react to Staples Center name change

Since it opened in 1999, the downtown venue where the Lakers play their home games has been known as Staples Center.

Starting on Christmas Day, it will be known as Crypto.com Arena.

But no matter what corporate name hangs outside the building, it will always be known as something else in the hearts of Lakers fans.

As Vanessa Bryant wrote to go with a photo of Staples Center on her Instagram Story: “Forever known as ‘The House That Kobe Built.’”

Advertisement

That photo also featured a photo of her late husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, with a giant crown above his head.

Business Goodbye, Staples Center. Hello, Crypto.com Arena The Staples Center will become known as Crypto.com Arena as part of a new 20-year deal between the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange and AEG, owner of the home arena of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks.

Kobe Bryant played all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, who called Staples their home for the final 17 of those years. Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal led the Lakers to NBA titles in each of the venue’s first three seasons. Bryant and Pau Gasol led L.A. to two more championships in 2009 and 2010.

Staples Center became a gathering place for grieving fans following Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. A public memorial service for Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was one of eight other victims in the crash, was held at the venue on Feb. 24, 2020.

The Clippers also call the building home (their new arena, Intuit Dome, is scheduled to open in 2024). Point guard Reggie Jackson pointed to memories of Bryant and O’Neal hanging banners at Staples as a reason why he might struggle embracing a new name.

“They have their history here,” Jackson said after the Clippers’ win over San Antonio on Wednesday. “Kobe, especially my era, growing up, watching those championships. Shaq. Nah, it’s too many memories. It’s gonna be hard to not call it Staples.”

Since the news broke Wednesday night, folks have been reacting to the new name on social media. Some of the posts are heartfelt, like Vanessa Bryant’s. Some express sorrow or anger. Others make fun of the rather unusual new name that comes from a Singapore cryptocurrency exchange. And others react to what is sure to become the venue’s nickname: The Crypt.

Slightly disappointed AEG/Crypto.com Arena outbid the city of Boston, who was going to rename Staples Center "F*** The Lakers Go Pats" Performing Arts Center https://t.co/oiVmr00l07 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) November 17, 2021

I know the https://t.co/Ar5CoGiOg0 arena sounds cool, we'll call it The Crypt and roll out all sorts of burial metaphors, but still...this is a tough one. — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) November 17, 2021

,,,Losing Staples Center hurts. Losing the arena name that is synonymous with Kobe Bryant hurts. Losing the name of the place where I witnessed some of the greatest L.A sports moments over the last 20 years hurts. — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) November 17, 2021

With today's disappearance of Staples Center, I'm feeling a little lost, and I know I'm not alone. — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) November 17, 2021

Why not just call it the Incel Dome? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 17, 2021

It’s because bro we are STAPLES! We are historic we not these other buildings in 21 years we had 11 titles in that building. It’s a historic landmark Damn near and it hurts to see them change it like these other places. We’ll get over we just gotta make it cool https://t.co/f4NPPnUwKy — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 17, 2021

You’ve got to be kidding me. At least call it the Crypto Center. How terrible does crypto .com arena sound? I’m depressed.



Just put the Kobe Statue up…we need somethin to cheer about… — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 17, 2021

So Staples Center is becoming The Crypt. Or thereabouts. https://t.co/2un8XGNEAM — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) November 17, 2021

the problem with “The Crypt” is that it’s a perfectly normal nickname, and nobody in the history of crypto has done something normal — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 17, 2021