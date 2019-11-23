Lakers defeat Grizzlies for second road win in as many nights

FedEx Forum was Ja Morant’s stage until the Lakers put a stop to it.

The Memphis Grizzlies became the Lakers’ 14th victim of the season on Saturday night, despite a spirited effort during which they had more energy and focus than the Lakers for most of the game.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 109-108 to improve to 14-2. It was the second game of their four-game trip and their second win in as many nights.

Morant, Memphis’s star rookie, scored 26 points, making 10 of 16 shots from the field. The Lakers were led by LeBron James, who scored 30 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Advertisement

The Lakers made uncharacteristic mistakes that allowed the Grizzlies to lead for the entire first half, by as many as 15 points. Morant proved difficult to stop late in the game.

An and-one play by Morant gave the Grizzlies a four-point lead with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter. Morant flexed and then high-fived fans on the baseline.

But the Lakers scored nine unanswered points to re-take the lead. Among them, a three-pointer by Anthony Davis, his third make in six attempts from long range Saturday, that tied the score at 105.

This time, Davis high-fived a fan as he ran down the court, and the Lakers were able to eke out a win.

Advertisement

Davis finished with 22 points, five blocked shots, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.