Lakers make it eight-straight wins with victory over Spurs

LeBron James had 33 points and 13 assists, and the Lakers won in San Antonio for the second time this season with a 114-104 victory Monday night.

The Lakers (15-2) have one game remaining against the Spurs on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles but have already won the three-game series against their longtime rivals in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers in his final game before returning to New Orleans on Wednesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and DeMar DeRozan added 22 for the Spurs. San Antonio fell to 6-12 after its 11th loss in 13 games.

Aldridge started the game 3 for 4, including his 10th 3-pointer of the season, while primarily being defended by James. It was one of the few times the Spurs got the best of James.

Showered with “MVP! MVP!” chants by a large contingent of Lakers fans at the AT&T Center, James put on a vintage performance against the Spurs.

Trey Lyles blocked Davis’ short jumper in the paint with 20 seconds left in the first half. Dejounte Murray collected the block and sprinted downcourt for a layup but James ran down the Spurs’ speedy point guard and blocked his attempt from behind. The play was reminiscent of James’ block of Golden State’s Andre Iguodala with less than 2 minutes remaining in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Cleveland Cavaliers won.

James would hit consecutive step-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that produced a 93-85 lead and followed it up with a drive and alley-oop pass to JaVale McGee for his 10th assist of the evening.

James finished 13 for 24 from the field and 4 for 7 on 3-pointers in 35 minutes.

San Antonio remained in the game early by going 7 for 14 on 3-pointers in the first half. Bryn Forbes and Lyles hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Spurs a 44-40 lead.