Anthony Davis scores 50 points as Lakers beat Timberwolves

Anthony Davis ran toward the basket, went left and then completed a superstar rite of passage for the Lakers.

He scored 50 points for the first time this season, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers with 50-point games this decade.

Davis proved nearly unstoppable and led the Lakers to a 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at Staples Center. The Lakers improved to 21-3, the best record in the NBA.

Davis made 20 of 29 shots and all 10 of his free throws. He added seven rebounds and six assists. LeBron James also had a stellar night, scoring 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting while making six of eight three-point attempts against Minnesota (10-12).

Advertisement

Davis eclipsed 40 points through three quarters, but the Lakers led by only seven and needed more from him. It opened the door for him to notch his highest-scoring game of the season, coming off a 39-point effort in Portland.

The Lakers return to the road to begin a five-game trip through the East and will play in Orlando on Wednesday.