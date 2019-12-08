Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

Anthony Davis scores 50 points as Lakers beat Timberwolves

Lakers star Anthony Davis shoots over Minnesota’s Jordan Bell.
Lakers star Anthony Davis shoots over Minnesota’s Jordan Bell during the first half of the Lakers’ 142-125 victory Sunday at Staples Center.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Dec. 8, 2019
9:02 PM
Anthony Davis ran toward the basket, went left and then completed a superstar rite of passage for the Lakers.

He scored 50 points for the first time this season, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers with 50-point games this decade.

Davis proved nearly unstoppable and led the Lakers to a 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at Staples Center. The Lakers improved to 21-3, the best record in the NBA.

Davis made 20 of 29 shots and all 10 of his free throws. He added seven rebounds and six assists. LeBron James also had a stellar night, scoring 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting while making six of eight three-point attempts against Minnesota (10-12).

Davis eclipsed 40 points through three quarters, but the Lakers led by only seven and needed more from him. It opened the door for him to notch his highest-scoring game of the season, coming off a 39-point effort in Portland.

The Lakers return to the road to begin a five-game trip through the East and will play in Orlando on Wednesday.
Highlights from the Lakers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

LakersSports
Tania Ganguli
