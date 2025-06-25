2025 NBA draft: Pick-by-pick coverage and analysis

NBA draft has international flair after American Flagg

Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) is expected to be selected first overall in the NBA draft on Wednesday and Blue Devils teammate Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot center from South Sudan, is a first-round propsect.

There’s no Victor Wembanyama in the class headed to the NBA draft this week. There’s no Zaccharie Risacher, either. For the first time since 2022, the first pick in the draft will not be someone from France.

Wembanyama had that title in 2023. Risacher had it last year. This year, Duke’s Cooper Flagg is almost certain to go No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday when the draft begins at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. That doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be a ton of international representation in these 59 picks. Far from it.