2025 NBA draft: Pick-by-pick coverage and analysis

NBA draft has international flair after American Flagg
There’s no Victor Wembanyama in the class headed to the NBA draft this week. There’s no Zaccharie Risacher, either. For the first time since 2022, the first pick in the draft will not be someone from France.
Wembanyama had that title in 2023. Risacher had it last year. This year, Duke’s Cooper Flagg is almost certain to go No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday when the draft begins at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. That doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be a ton of international representation in these 59 picks. Far from it.
Order of NBA draft 2025
Order of the 2025 NBA draft picks:
First round
1. Dallas
2. San Antonio
3. Philadelphia
4. Charlotte
5. Utah
6. Washington
7. New Orleans
8. Brooklyn
9. Toronto
10. Phoenix Suns (from Houston)
11. Portland
12. Chicago
13. Atlanta (from Sacramento)
14. San Antonio (from Atlanta)
15. Oklahoma City (from Miami)
16. Memphis (from Orlando)
17. Minnesota (from Detroit)
18. Washington (from Memphis)
19. Brooklyn (from Milwaukee)
20. Miami (from Golden State)
21. Utah (from Minnesota)
22. Brooklyn (from Atlantas)
23. New Orleans (from Indiana)
24. Oklahoma City (from the Clippers)
25. Orlando (from Denver)
26. Brooklyn (from New York)
27. Brooklyn (from Houston)
28. Boston
29. Phoenix (from Cleveland)
30. CLIPPERS (from Oklahoma City)
Second round
31. Minnesota (from Utah)
32. Boston (from Washington)
33. Charlotte
34. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
35. Philadelphia
36. Brooklyn
37. Detroit (from Toronto)
38. San Antonio
39. Toronto (from Portland)
40. New Orleans (from Washington)
41. Golden State (from Miami)
42. Sacramento (from Chicago)
43. Utah (from Dallas)
44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)
45. Chicago (from Sacramento)
46. Orlando
47. Milwaukee (from Detroit)
48. Memphis (from Golden State)
49. Cleveland (from Milwaukee)
50. New York (from Memphis)
51. CLIPPERS (from Minnesota)
52. Phoenix (from Denver)
53. Utah (from the Clippers)
54. Indiana
55. LAKERS
— New York (forfeited)
56. Memphis (from Houston)
57. Orlando (from Boston)
58. Cleveland
59. Houston (from Oklahoma City)