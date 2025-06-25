2025 NBA draft: Pick-by-pick coverage and analysis

Advertisement
The 2025 NBA draft begins at 5 p.m. PDT Wednesday with first-round picks and continues at 5 p.m. PDT Thursday with second-round picks. Follow along here each night.

By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Cooper Flagg sprints down the court during a drill at the 2025 NBA basketball draft combine in Chicago.
Cooper Flagg, the college player of the year from Duke, is expected to be selected by Dallas with the first pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

NBA draft has international flair after American Flagg

Duke center Khaman Maluach, right, wraps his right arm around teammate Cooper Flagg.
Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) is expected to be selected first overall in the NBA draft on Wednesday and Blue Devils teammate Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot center from South Sudan, is a first-round propsect.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Dan Loumena
 and Tim Reynolds

There’s no Victor Wembanyama in the class headed to the NBA draft this week. There’s no Zaccharie Risacher, either. For the first time since 2022, the first pick in the draft will not be someone from France.

Wembanyama had that title in 2023. Risacher had it last year. This year, Duke’s Cooper Flagg is almost certain to go No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday when the draft begins at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. That doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be a ton of international representation in these 59 picks. Far from it.

Order of NBA draft 2025

Order of the 2025 NBA draft picks:

First round

1. Dallas

2. San Antonio

3. Philadelphia

4. Charlotte

5. Utah

6. Washington

7. New Orleans

8. Brooklyn

9. Toronto

10. Phoenix Suns (from Houston)

11. Portland

12. Chicago

13. Atlanta (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City (from Miami)

16. Memphis (from Orlando)

17. Minnesota (from Detroit)

18. Washington (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn (from Milwaukee)

20. Miami (from Golden State)

21. Utah (from Minnesota)

22. Brooklyn (from Atlantas)

23. New Orleans (from Indiana)

24. Oklahoma City (from the Clippers)

25. Orlando (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn (from New York)

27. Brooklyn (from Houston)

28. Boston

29. Phoenix (from Cleveland)

30. CLIPPERS (from Oklahoma City)

Second round

31. Minnesota (from Utah)

32. Boston (from Washington)

33. Charlotte

34. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

35. Philadelphia

36. Brooklyn

37. Detroit (from Toronto)

38. San Antonio

39. Toronto (from Portland)

40. New Orleans (from Washington)

41. Golden State (from Miami)

42. Sacramento (from Chicago)

43. Utah (from Dallas)

44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)

45. Chicago (from Sacramento)

46. Orlando

47. Milwaukee (from Detroit)

48. Memphis (from Golden State)

49. Cleveland (from Milwaukee)

50. New York (from Memphis)

51. CLIPPERS (from Minnesota)

52. Phoenix (from Denver)

53. Utah (from the Clippers)

54. Indiana

55. LAKERS

— New York (forfeited)

56. Memphis (from Houston)

57. Orlando (from Boston)

58. Cleveland

59. Houston (from Oklahoma City)
