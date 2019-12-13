Lakers win 13th in a row on road, giving Heat first home loss

A team that just doesn’t lose on the road traveled to face a team that just doesn’t lose at home.

On Friday night in Miami, the Lakers prevailed.

They beat the Heat 113-110, handing the Miami its first home loss of the season. The Lakers (23-3) have now won 13 consecutive road games, the most the franchise has had since the 1971-72 championship season.

After a sloppy first half in which he turned the ball over seven times, LeBron James more than atoned in the second half, scoring 17 and making three three-pointers. He finished with 28 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Anthony Davis finished with 33 points, 18 of them in the second half, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. JaVale McGee blocked five shots and grabbed 10 rebounds despite playing only 17 minutes.

The Lakers had a one-point lead after the first quarter, but in the second quarter Miami went on a 12-2 run and eventually led by 14 points. The Lakers cut the Heat’s lead to eight by halftime, giving themselves hope for the second half.

Although the Lakers opened the second half with yet another turnover — their 12th as a team and James’ eighth — they quickly recovered.

James delivered a pair of dunks before pulling up for a three-pointer that tied the score at 65 with 8:21 left in the third quarter.

The game stayed close until the final seconds. Down four with nine seconds remaining, Heat guard Kendrick Nunn made a three-pointer.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made one of two free throws, grabbed the rebound off his miss and made one of two again to give the Lakers a three-point cushion. As the clock expired, Miami star Jimmy Butler released a three-pointer, but it bounced off the rim for a miss. Butler led the Heat with 23 points but missed all five of the three-pointers he attempted.

The Lakers are 2-0 on their current trip, which will take them to Atlanta, Indiana and Milwaukee.