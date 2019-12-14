LeBron James sees son Bronny play his best game of season against alma mater

The inbound pass had no shot of getting by Bronny James. With 56 seconds left in Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High’s game against Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary, James deflected the ball, stole it and raced up the court for a go-ahead layup.

His dad stood in front of his courtside seat and bounced up and down with a grin on his face. One fan watched him and mused that LeBron James looked like a child.

Saturday certainly took him back to his childhood.

“It was a great day,” James told The Times, wearing a purely joyful expression. “Like I said to be able to see my son play for the first time in high school ball against my former team versus my mentor, father figure, coach Dru in front of all our family. And then for him to make probably the biggest play of the game with the steal and the layup to take the lead for the first time. Kind of surreal moment.”

Sierra Canyon’s boys basketball team beat LeBron James’ alma mater, 59-56 in front of nearly 15,000 fans. Playing in Ohio in front of a crowd that was mostly partisan toward the Ohio team, Sierra Canyon’s star freshman had his best game of the season so far. He made the game-defining play and scored 15 points.

“He’s realizing that he’s a good player in his own right separate from his father,” Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier said. “Really this was Bronny’s coming out party. This was his best game all year and the more he played, well you saw his confidence growing every minute.”

Saturday’s game was the first Sierra Canyon game LeBron was able to attend. Their previous games all conflicted with the Lakers’ schedule, relegating James to have to watch through live streams on his tablet or phone.

“If you ask me what’s been the only sucky thing about this season so far, is that my son has played like six games into his freshman year and I haven’t seen one,” James said. “I love what I do. I don’t take this for granted. This is a dream come true. But missing my son, you know Bron Jr., missing Bryce’s first game the other day when we left for Orlando, his first game of the season. Missing my daughter at gymnastics and things of that nature and I understand the business, but its sucks.”

His teammates have enjoyed seeing how excited he gets remotely.

“It’s a great time for him,” Anthony Davis said Friday. “Kind of reliving his past watching his son play, go through everything. All the media and all the games they play on TV. … It’s fun for him but it’s fun for us to see him excited to watch his son play. We try to watch the games when he’s watching it and just enjoy it with him.”

Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James (0) drives against St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Darrian Lewis during the second half of a high school showcase game on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay La Prete / Associated Press)

James flew to Columbus from Miami, where the Lakers beat the Heat 113-110 on Friday night. By the time he landed, Sierra Canyon was already preparing for their day. They had a shoot-around on Saturday morning, then study hall before meeting up to head to Nationwide Arena around 7 p.m.

When he landed, LeBron met his childhood friends for dinner — four of the five members of his state championship teams made it to the game.

“We’ve been together since we were eight years old,” James said after the game. “Almost 30 years of existence together so for us to be able to come together, have a dinner, talk about life, family, everything. It’s pretty cool.”

LeBron’s mother, Gloria, arrived close to 8 p.m., just as Sierra Canyon was heading out to the court for warmups. She called for Bronny and he walked over to embrace his grandmother.

LeBron, his wife and his daughter arrived closer to the start of the game. And as he made his way onto the court, a crowd of fans pointing phones at him followed. James took his seat courtside, but he jumped out of it often. When he did, the cameras found him.

Nostalgia permeated the arena.

On the club level of Nationwide Arena, Lee Wolf and Jim Sansonetti called out each statistic recorded by St. Vincent-St. Mary players. They are the official stat keepers for the school and have been doing it for 18 years, starting with LeBron’s senior season.

“This is kind of like déjà vu,” said Wolf, who wore a state championship ring from 2017 on his right ring finger.

That feeling was even more acute for Dru Joyce Jr., the head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary, who coached LeBron.

“It makes you understand you’re growing older when you’re coaching against former players’ sons,” said Joyce. “Bronny’s making his own legacy. He played very, very well. I was kind of looking at him [at one point in the game]. I wanted to say something to him in the moment, Bron kind of caught my eye and we smiled about it.”

Once the game ended, James lingered on the court. He found Joyce for a few words. He took photos with Bronny and with his former high school teammates who are all still close friends.

Then he left the arena while the rest of his family stayed back. James left immediately to fly to Atlanta to rejoin his team. Although the Lakers listed James as questionable, he didn’t talk like a man with anything wrong.

“I’m great,” James said as he walked away. “I’m always great.”