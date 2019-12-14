NBA says Lakers benefited from missed calls in win over Heat

The NBA ruled that the Lakers benefited from three different missed calls in their 113-110 win in Miami on Friday night, including two on the game’s final play.

According to the NBA’s officiating report on the last two minutes of the game, LeBron James fouled Heat guard Jimmy Butler when the two players collided as the Heat tried to inbound the ball with 4.2 seconds left. A foul call would have resulted in two free throws and the Heat retaining possession of the ball.

The report also said Anthony Davis fouled Butler after he caught the inbound pass and tried to tie the score with a three-point shot from the corner. The NBA said Davis moved into Butler’s “space and makes contact to his body that affects his jump shot attempt.”

The league also determined that Lakers guard Danny Green got away with an obvious double dribble.

In a game that featured large momentum swings, the Heat pulled to within 111-110 of the Lakers with nine seconds remaining on a three-pointer by Kendrick Nunn.

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was then fouled and made the first of two free throws, grabbing the rebound on his miss. He was promptly fouled and again made one of two free throws to set up the dramatic final play.

