Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Lakers forward LeBron James tries to control a rebound against Clippers forward Paul George.  (Robert Gauthier /Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis attempts a three-point shot on the run to end the first half.  (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocked a shot by Clippers forward Paul George during the first half.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2019 - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) during first half action at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis falls into the courtside seats near comedian Kevin Hart (hidden from view) at the end of the first half.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is guarded by Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on a drive to the basket during the first half.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) and Anthony Davis battle Clippers center Montrezl Harrell for a rebound during the second half.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James is helped up by teammates after falling to the court.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2019 - Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) blocks the shot of LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) during first half action at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Avery Bradley (11) collides with Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the second half.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard knocks the ball from Lakers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley causes Lakers forward LeBron James to lose control of the ball with 3 1/2 seconds to play.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Dec. 25, 2019
7:47 PM
For most of three quarters, the Lakers had them.

But on Christmas Day, on a rare day the Clippers were at full strength, the Lakers couldn’t close.

The Clippers beat the Lakers, 111-106, handing the city’s glamour franchise its fourth consecutive loss in a tough physical game. The Clippers (23-10) are now 2-0 against the Lakers (24-7) this season.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 35 points, while the Lakers got more than 20 points each from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma. Paul George, who missed the season-opening matchup between the teams, scored 15 points for the Clippers, with five rebounds and three assists. Clippers reserve Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points, making eight of 12 shots.

Kuzma also missed the season opener, which was partly why the Lakers bench got outscored 60-19 in that game. This time, the Lakers’ bench production was far better than the Clippers.

It is why the Lakers led by double digits at halftime. After Davis blocked George at the rim, Kuzma made a three-pointer with 23 seconds left in the second quarte, that was part of a 14-2 run by the Lakers heading into halftime.

Defense was a big part of why the Lakers led the Clippers early. JaVale McGee notched five blocks while James, Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard each got at least one.

Just before halftime, Davis fell into the courtside seats, colliding with comedian Kevin Hart. He sat there, laughing, then James joined him, taking a seat on the diminutive Hart as well.

Their fun would end soon.

Despite a 15-point lead in the third quarter, the Clippers finished the third with the game tied at 86. The Lakers made one of 10 three-point attempts during that period while the Clippers made five of eight.

It was Leonard’s’ shooting, ultimately that made the difference as he converted 11 of 19 shots from the field, and a more impressive five of seven from three-point range.

But the Lakers still had a chance late.

James had the ball with the seconds counting down toward the end of the game, and the Clippers leading his Lakers 109-106. He rose to shoot the ball with less than four seconds left, and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley swiped at the ball. A whistle blew that some thought might have given James three free throws, but the officials did not call a foul and after a review it was ruled the ball went out of bounds off James.

When it ended, Clippers coach Doc Rivers clapped, Beverley screamed into the air and James scowled.

Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
