Lakers promote GM Rob Pelinka to vice president

The Lakers have promoted general manager Rob Pelinka to vice president of basketball operations, the team announced Friday. He will remain the GM as well.

Pelinka, 50, joined the team as general manager in March 2017. People with knowledge of the promotion said Pelinka also received a contract extension.

Tim Harris, vice president of business operations, also received a contract extension. Terms of Harris’ and Pelinka’s extensions have not been disclosed.

“I’m extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success, “said Jeanie Buss, co-owner and chief executive of the Lakers. “His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Pelinka helped rebuild the Lakers through the drafting of players he later used to acquire All-Star forward Anthony Davis in a trade last summer. He also brought in key veterans to pair with Davis and fellow All-Star forward LeBron James, who was signed as a free agent in 2018.

Magic Johnson, former president of basketball operations, was largely given credit for landing James. Johnson abruptly resigned before the final game last season.

Buss, in her first interview since Johnson resigned, said she had confidence in Pelinka.

“I’ve always had confidence in Rob,” Buss said last June. “I’m very happy and I think we’re on the right path.”