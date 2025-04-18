Lakers give Rob Pelinka a contract extension and new title

Rob Pelinka watches as new head coach JJ Redick talks with the media during his introductory news conference last summer.

The Lakers have given Rob Pelinka a contract extension and a new title: president of basketball operations. Terms of the deal were not announced Friday.

Pelinka, who has been the storied franchise’s general manager since 2017, had been vice president of basketball operations since 2020.

He pulled off the stunning deal to acquire Luka Doncic before the NBA trade deadline after hiring JJ Redick as coach before the season. Pelinka is widely expected to be selected the league’s executive of the year.

Advertisement

The Lakers, who finished third in the Western Conference this season, open the first round of the playoffs Saturday evening by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“For eight seasons, I have relied on Rob’s vision and leadership to do what’s best for the Lakers organization,” said Jeanie Buss, Lakers co-owner and governor, in a statement. “I value his partnership and professionalism and believe in his ability to deliver championship-caliber basketball for Los Angeles and Lakers fans everywhere.”