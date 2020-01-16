LeBron James, Luka Doncic again top fan voting for All-Star game

Lakers forward LeBron James is more than 335,000 votes ahead of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in fan voting for the All-Star game and the right to be one of two captains for the Feb. 16 contest in Chicago.
James has received 4,747,887 votes while Doncic got 4,598,323. Lakers forward Anthony Davis (4,412,619 votes) and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2,973,076) are next in line in the Western Conference frontcourt voting, while Rockets guard James Harden (2,934,614) is a distant second to Doncic in the backcourt.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,474,107) is clearly the fan favorite in the Eastern Conference with 2 million more votes than Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (2,433,411) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (2,398743) in the frontcourt. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (2,066,924) and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (1,814,618) to the East backcourt voting.
The top vote-getter in each conference will get to choose a team from among the other All-Stars regardless of conference affiliation.
Fan balloting began on Christmas Day. The top three vote-getters in the frontcourt and top two in the backcourt from each conference will be All-Star game starters and get drafted before the reserves. Fans account for 50% of the voting process, while NBA players and a media panel each account for 25%. Voting ends Jan. 20.
The starters will be announced on Jan. 23 during a TNT broadcast. The reserves will be selected by coaches and announced on Jan. 30 during another TNT broadcast.
NBA ALL-STAR GAME FAN VOTING
Western Conference
Frontcourt
LeBron James, Lakers: 4,747,887
Anthony Davis, Lakers: 4,412,619
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: 2,973,076
Paul George, Clippers: 1,171,616
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: 889,387
Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers: 784,083
Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks: 774,056
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: 746,013
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans: 672,666
Dwight Howard, Lakers: 670,643
Backcourt
Luka Doncic, Mavericks: 4,598,323
James Harden, Rockets: 2,934,814
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: 984,140
Alex Caruso, Lakers: 894,827
Russell Westbrook, Rockets: 837,187
Stephen Curry, Warriors: 819,352
Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets: 673,917
Devin Booker, Suns: 577,035
D’Angelo Russell, Warriors: 491,047
Ja Morant, Grizzlies: 399,703
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: 4,474,107
Pascal Siakam, Raptors: 2,433,411
Joel Embiid, 76ers: 2,398,743
Jimmy Butler, Heat: 2,046,257
Jayson Tatum, Celtics: 1,622,635
Tacko Fall, Celtics: 757,375
Bam Adebayo, Heat: 529,244
Gordon Hayward, Celtics: 398,213
Domantas Sabonis, Pacers: 381,390
Andre Drummond, Pistons: 325,178
Backcourt
Trae Young, Hawks: 2,066,924
Kyrie Irving, Nets: 1,814,618
Kemba Walker, Celtics: 1,797,633
Derrick Rose, Pistons: 1,381,934
Kyle Lowry, Raptors: 848,293
Zach LaVine, Bulls: 847,632
Jaylen Brown, Celtics: 718,355
Ben Simmons, 76ers: 629,199
Bradley Beal, Wizards: 609,899
Fred VanVleet, Raptors: 546,471