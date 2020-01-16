LeBron James, Luka Doncic again top fan voting for All-Star game

Lakers forward LeBron James is more than 335,000 votes ahead of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in fan voting for the All-Star game and the right to be one of two captains for the Feb. 16 contest in Chicago.

James has received 4,747,887 votes while Doncic got 4,598,323. Lakers forward Anthony Davis (4,412,619 votes) and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2,973,076) are next in line in the Western Conference frontcourt voting, while Rockets guard James Harden (2,934,614) is a distant second to Doncic in the backcourt.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,474,107) is clearly the fan favorite in the Eastern Conference with 2 million more votes than Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (2,433,411) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (2,398743) in the frontcourt. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (2,066,924) and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (1,814,618) to the East backcourt voting.

The top vote-getter in each conference will get to choose a team from among the other All-Stars regardless of conference affiliation.

Fan balloting began on Christmas Day. The top three vote-getters in the frontcourt and top two in the backcourt from each conference will be All-Star game starters and get drafted before the reserves. Fans account for 50% of the voting process, while NBA players and a media panel each account for 25%. Voting ends Jan. 20.

The starters will be announced on Jan. 23 during a TNT broadcast. The reserves will be selected by coaches and announced on Jan. 30 during another TNT broadcast.

NBA ALL-STAR GAME FAN VOTING

Western Conference

Frontcourt

LeBron James, Lakers: 4,747,887

Anthony Davis, Lakers: 4,412,619

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: 2,973,076

Paul George, Clippers: 1,171,616

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: 889,387

Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers: 784,083

Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks: 774,056

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: 746,013

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans: 672,666

Dwight Howard, Lakers: 670,643

Backcourt

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: 4,598,323

James Harden, Rockets: 2,934,814

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: 984,140

Alex Caruso, Lakers: 894,827

Russell Westbrook, Rockets: 837,187

Stephen Curry, Warriors: 819,352

Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets: 673,917

Devin Booker, Suns: 577,035

D’Angelo Russell, Warriors: 491,047

Ja Morant, Grizzlies: 399,703

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: 4,474,107

Pascal Siakam, Raptors: 2,433,411

Joel Embiid, 76ers: 2,398,743

Jimmy Butler, Heat: 2,046,257

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: 1,622,635

Tacko Fall, Celtics: 757,375

Bam Adebayo, Heat: 529,244

Gordon Hayward, Celtics: 398,213

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers: 381,390

Andre Drummond, Pistons: 325,178

Backcourt

Trae Young, Hawks: 2,066,924

Kyrie Irving, Nets: 1,814,618

Kemba Walker, Celtics: 1,797,633

Derrick Rose, Pistons: 1,381,934

Kyle Lowry, Raptors: 848,293

Zach LaVine, Bulls: 847,632

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: 718,355

Ben Simmons, 76ers: 629,199

Bradley Beal, Wizards: 609,899

Fred VanVleet, Raptors: 546,471