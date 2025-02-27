Column: It’s stunning but true. Luka Doncic and LeBron James can lead the Lakers to an NBA title

The revelation is as stunning as a Luka pass. The truth is as sweet as a Luka trey.

These Lakers can win the NBA championship.

Not next year after they find their missing big man. Not in two years after LeBron James retires. Not in three years when Luka Doncic takes full ownership.

Now. The Lakers can win an NBA title right now. They can win it this season, this summer, right here, this moment, and this is not just some homerish spewing, this is real.

Have you seen Luka and LeBron playing together? Did you watch the Saturday blowout of the Denver Nuggets in a gym that has hosted so many L.A, heartbreaks? Did you watch Tuesday’s emotional victory in the kind of game that the hard-playing Dallas Mavericks usually win?

First, it’s still surreal to see Doncic in a Lakers uniform. It still doesn’t look right. This gift-wrapping of him by the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in a trade for Anthony Davis still doesn’t make sense. Luka still looks like a big kid wearing a purple-and-gold Halloween costume.

One of the three greatest players on the planet plays on the same team as arguably the greatest player ever? And they’re actually throwing passes to each other? No way. Still.

Once you realize Luka is actually here, mix his abilities with those of an all-in LeBron, who is amazingly playing as well as ever, actually playing defense, totally being the great teammate, no ego, all embrace.

Lakers point guard Luka Doncic drives to the hoop past Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

During Saturday’s 123-100 win in Denver, Luka scored 32 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists. LeBron deferred and enabled and still scored 25 points with two baskets off perfect Luka passes.

“That’s what we love about the game and love about him, being able to come out here and show that passion and show that fire,” defensive whiz Jarred Vanderbilt told reporters when asked about Luka afterward.

Then in Tuesday’s 107-99 win against Dallas, Doncic was a mental mess in his first game against the team that quit on him, so LeBron took over, saving the win with an amazing 16-point fourth quarter.

“He’s doing that at 40 years old, which is insane,” Doncic said later. “Taking over in the fourth quarter. It was unbelievable to watch.”

They’re unbelievable to watch together. It’s only been a handful of games, but this duo feels much different than the LeBron-AD tandem. It feels more explosive yet, at the same time, it feels more consistent. It feels more — dare we say? — Kobe and Shaq?

Now add role players who have greatly benefited from all the options Luka offers.

Austin Reaves has wide-open lanes, Rui Hachimura has unguarded threes, and Dorian Finney-Smith may have been the league’s most underrated acquisition this season; he’s everywhere doing everything.

Late in Tuesday’s win, Finney-Smith set a powerful screen, finished a nifty dunk and then pulled off a dramatic steal, leading coach JJ Redick to anoint him as one of the team’s spiritual leaders.

“He normally does a fantastic job of just setting the tone with the toughness. … I think Doe is a banshee,” said Redick of the guy that Rob Pelinka smartly grabbed out of Brooklyn in the D’Angelo Russell deal. “He leads that charge for us and sets the tone with winning basketball plays.”

Add these weapons together and the Lakers now have a diversified attack that ranks seventh in the league in offensive rating. They become even more dangerous when you throw in something Lakers fans haven’t seen in several years.

This team plays championship defense.

Lakers forward LeBron James, center left, guards Mavericks forward Naji Marshall at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In the past 15 games they’ve led the league in defensive rating, inspired by the unlikeliest of sources. Yeah, believe it, LeBron James actually cares about guarding his man. In fact, few in the league are doing it better.

“This is not an exaggeration if you watch our basketball team every night and you’ve watched our team now for the last six weeks or so, LeBron’s playing at an all-NBA defense level,” said Redick. “People may have perceptions of what he is as a defender. I watch it every night. He doesn’t get scored on in isolation if teams do try to target him. He blows plays up. He’s always in the right position, shifting, recovering.”

And, of course, all this at 40? LeBron’s full adoption of a changing culture at this stage of his career is beyond admirable.

“I think there was this perception of him at this age, like conserving energy. No,” said Redick. “There’s no conservation of energy on that end of the floor. He’s played elite defense now for a while.”

And to think, the initial idea behind the Feb. 1 trade was that this was a deal for the future with no immediate title expectations.

Nine games later, that’s all changed.

Who knew Doncic’s mere presence would have such a profound effect on a team chemistry that had already started taking shape before he arrived?

Who knew LeBron would so willingly accede his power, not to mention his touches? Who knew Reaves and Hachimura would so quickly figure out how to catch Doncic’s circus passes? Who knew Finney-Smith would be such a baller?

And who knew that maybe, just maybe, they are athletic enough and smart enough to survive without replacing the huge loss of rim protection that sailed out the door with Davis?

Check the standings. If you haven’t looked lately, you might be surprised. This week the 35-21 Lakers were in fourth place in the West and just one game out of second place in the loss column.

Anthony Davis watches from the sideline as Luka Doncic drives to the basket past Max Christie at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday. Davis and Christie were recently traded to Dallas for Doncic. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s a prediction that should be as obvious as all those new smiles on those recharged Crypto faces:

The Lakers will finish second in the West behind Oklahoma City, then use their veteran savvy to beat the young Thunder in the conference finals and advance to the NBA Finals.

Waiting for them should be Boston.

Waiting for Boston will be LeBron and Luka.

No matter how it ends up, the waiting in Laker Nation should be over.

The time for their 18th title run is now.