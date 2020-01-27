Kobe Bryant didn’t mentor many young players; Anthony Davis was an exception

During his playing career, there weren’t many young players whom Kobe Bryant mentored. He made an exception for Anthony Davis.

“Anthony was different just because of his curiosity about the game itself,” Bryant said in an interview last fall. “His obvious potential. His ability. But he had a curious nature about him and how he wanted to learn more and more about that game. So I’d gravitate toward that.”

Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna’s teammate on the Mamba basketball team; and her parents John and Keri Altobelli; Christina Mauser, who helped coach the Mamba girls basketball team; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan. Two other passengers haven’t been publicly identified yet.

The Times is offering coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death for free today. Please consider a subscription to support our journalism.

Davis learned the news along with his teammates Sunday afternoon as they flew back from Philadelphia, where they had played Saturday night.

Advertisement

“Man this is a tough one for me!” Davis wrote on Instagram on Monday. “You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league. Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean!”

Their relationship started during the 2012 Olympics when Davis became Bryant’s shadow. They would have meals together, stick together at practice and when Bryant met with other elite athletes, the 19-year-old Davis would tag along.

“I think he was there when me and Serena [Williams] had a nice conversation about work ethic and competition and how she processes competitiveness and rivals and all that,” Bryant said. “Sort of comparing notes. He was just sitting there watching.”

Advertisement

They had that relationship because Davis wasn’t afraid to pursue it.

“I want to get better,” Davis said. “You can’t try to become a better player on and off the floor and be nervous to learn from other guys who’ve done it before you. So I’ve never been nervous to ask a question whether in film, on the court, something I don’t know I’ll ask and hear what people have got to say.”

Bryant respected his courage.

“It was refreshing,” Bryant said. “A lot of guys don’t want to ask questions because they feel like it’s embarrassing or ego thing or blah blah blah.”

The two kept in touch over the years and Bryant developed a relationship with Davis’ family. When the Lakers played in New Orleans, he would make sure to carve out 30 or 40 minutes to spend time with the Davis family. The group usually included Davis’ parents and one or both of his sisters.

One thing Bryant wouldn’t do was recruit Davis to the Lakers — or any player for that matter.

1 / 36 Noel Nobar gets emotional visiting a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 36 Kinzo Beachem writes on the cement next to a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 36 Fans gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant after news spread that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 36 A Lakers fan sobs at a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 36 Emergency responders cover remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Sunday in Calabasas. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 36 From left, Christopher Pena, 33, and his wife Lizbeth, 30, of Pacoima, mourn with Jose Gutierrez, 33, of La Puente, near the site of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 36 Nancy Fernandez of Van Nuys lights a candle at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at De Anza Park in Calabasas on Sunday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 36 Fans mourn near Staples Center after learning that Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 36 Mourners huddle at L.A. Live, across from Staples Center, site of the home court of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 36 A woman kneels at the makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 36 A man kisses the ground as Lakers fans gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 36 Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro gather with others near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 36 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live on Sunday evening. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 36 Naima Smith, 37, and Swania Hogue, 48, both of Los Angeles, mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 36 A Lakers fan touches a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 36 Mourners gather at the corner of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas near the site of the helicopter crash. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 36 Naima Smith, 37, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for Kobe Bryant in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 36 Fans stand near a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 36 Naima Smith, 37, center, and other fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 36 Fans stand near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 36 A screen at L.A. Live on Sunday displays an image of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 24 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 36 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 36 Bryant Hirshman is hugged by his father, Craig, and mother, Elena, near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 28 / 36 People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near the site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 36 Amanda Gordon and her husband, Philip, mourn the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant near the site of a helicopter crash Calabasas that claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 30 / 36 Jianing Zhang, right, and his girlfriend Cathy Xiao gather with others near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 31 / 36 Large Kobe Bryant memorial signs are illuminated at L.A. Live as fans Aldo Luna and his son Ethan of Pomona gather with others paying their respects outside Staples Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 32 / 36 Lakers fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a makeshift memorial. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 33 / 36 Fans post sticky notes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on a mural of the former NBA superstar outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue in L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 36 Fans gather at a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 36 Fans gather outside Staples Center at a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 36 Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys hang in the rafters at Staples Center during preparations for the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“If I have to say I don’t do that one more time, I’m going to throw up,” Bryant said last fall.

Advertisement

So last year, as Davis waited to see if the Pelicans would trade him to the Lakers, his preferred destination, Bryant didn’t get involved.

“I didn’t want no parts of that,” Bryant said.

Then Davis became a Laker and their conversations resumed until Sunday.