Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash

Thousands mourn Kobe Bryant across Southern California.
Jan. 26, 2020
10:50 PM
Share
Lakers
Kobe Bryant, from the start, was an athlete like no other
Kobe Bryant
Lakers
Kobe Bryant, from the start, was an athlete like no other
Kobe Bryant’s path to greatness in the NBA seemed assured. But it would not be easy.
More Coverage
‘Everything I learned came from Kobe’: Bryant’s legacy will live long after his death
Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash
California
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash; feds search for cause
KB.jpg
California
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash; feds search for cause
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas shortly before 10 a.m.
More Coverage
From the archives: Sports columnist Bill Plaschke looks back on Kobe Bryant’s career
Lakers
Plaschke: How can Kobe Bryant be gone? His legend wasn’t supposed to end this way
2413692_SP_1116_lakers_WJS
Lakers
Plaschke: How can Kobe Bryant be gone? His legend wasn’t supposed to end this way
Kobe Bryant was our childhood hero, our adult icon. It seems impossible to believe he has died at age 41.
More Coverage
Kobe Bryant fans remember their favorite moments with the late Laker
Lopez: Kobe Bryant was L.A. — our dreams, our sweat and the drive that unites a far-flung city
California
Column: Kobe Bryant was L.A. — our dreams, our sweat and the drive that unites a far-flung city
Kobe Bryant
California
Column: Kobe Bryant was L.A. — our dreams, our sweat and the drive that unites a far-flung city
Remembering a rare athlete whose greatness was matched by a desire to win
More Coverage
Plaschke: How can he be gone? His legend wasn’t supposed to end this way
Fans remember their favorite moments with the late Laker
Lakers
Hernández: No athlete represented Los Angeles quite like Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant
Lakers
Hernández: No athlete represented Los Angeles quite like Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles watched Kobe Bryant grow up. Los Angeles watched the Lakers legend stumble. And Los Angeles watched him get back up.
Lakers
Markazi: Kobe Bryant shared a special bond with daughter Gianna over the game they loved
Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships
Lakers
Markazi: Kobe Bryant shared a special bond with daughter Gianna over the game they loved
Kobe Bryant enjoyed spending time with all his children, and wanted to do everything he could to help his daughter Gianna play they game they both loved.
Lakers
Lakers players shocked and speechless after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death
NBA preview: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and other key questions
Lakers
Lakers players shocked and speechless after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death
Lakers players found out on flight back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash.
California
Kobe Bryant was proud of his daughter Gianna, a basketball star in making. They died together in chopper
WNBA All-Star Game 2019
California
Kobe Bryant was proud of his daughter Gianna, a basketball star in making. They died together in chopper
The revered basketball star described his daughter as “something else” when she’s on the court.
Sports
Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli died in Kobe helicopter crash
la-sp-kobe-occ01
Sports
Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli died in Kobe helicopter crash
Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa perished in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.
California
Dense fog impaired visibility at time of crash that killed Kobe Bryant
484250_ME_0126_kobe_calabasas_crash_13_CMH.jpg
California
Dense fog impaired visibility at time of crash that killed Kobe Bryant
The dense fog in the area of the helicopter crash that killed nine people in Calabasas is likely to be a focus of the federal investigation into its cause, experts say.
California
Watching as Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames
Kobe Presser_LA_thmb.jpg
California
Watching as Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames
I was sitting at my dining room table Sunday morning when I heard the whir of helicopter blades.
California
Kobe Bryant crash: A boom, then a huge fireball. ‘No one could survive that’
*** BESTPIX *** Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed In Helicopter Crash In Calabasas Hills
California
Kobe Bryant crash: A boom, then a huge fireball. ‘No one could survive that’
Kocharian was among several who watched as Kobe Bryant’s chopper crashed in Calasbasas on Sunday, killing the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others.
Lakers
Kobe Bryant fans remember their favorite moments with the late Laker
Fans react to Kobe Bryant’s retirement announcement
Lakers
Kobe Bryant fans remember their favorite moments with the late Laker
For many Kobe Bryant fans, these small moments shaped their own lives forever.
California
So many Kobe Bryant fans flooded helicopter crash area that authorities have closed roads
484313-la-me-kobe-crash10-MAM.jpg
California
So many Kobe Bryant fans flooded helicopter crash area that authorities have closed roads
So many Kobe Bryant fans flooded helicopter crash area authorities had to close roads, turn people back
California
Kobe Bryant mural becomes a shrine to fans mourning his death
kobe
California
Kobe Bryant mural becomes a shrine to fans mourning his death
Angelenos lay flowers at the mural of Kobe Bryant, mouth open wide and a basketball in his left hand, and lit candles that flickered in the breeze. One of the candles had a gold “8” on it.
Lakers
‘Everything I learned came from Kobe’: Bryant’s legacy will live long after his death
Kobe Bryant
Lakers
‘Everything I learned came from Kobe’: Bryant’s legacy will live long after his death
The legacy and greatness of Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, was cemented by his skill, hard work and relentless pursuit of winning.
World & Nation
Kobe Bryant mourned around the world, nowhere more so than Italy, where he spent part of his childhood
Italy Basketball Bryant Bologna
World & Nation
Kobe Bryant mourned around the world, nowhere more so than Italy, where he spent part of his childhood
Kobe Bryant was mourned on Sunday in the small town of Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, where he spent part of his childhood when his father, Joe Bryant, played basketball there.
California
Grammys, Kobe Bryant mourners converge at Staples Center in an only-in-L.A. scene
US-ACCIDENT-BASKET-NBA-BRYANT
California
Grammys, Kobe Bryant mourners converge at Staples Center in an only-in-L.A. scene
Security was already tight because of the Grammys, and the Los Angeles Police Department said they don’t it didn’t see any problems occurring as the downtown L.A. shopping center becomes a place to mourn the NBA great.
California
L.A. mourns Kobe Bryant, an athlete who ‘transcends race and nationality’
Kobe obit_YT_thmb.jpg
California
L.A. mourns Kobe Bryant, an athlete who ‘transcends race and nationality’
Thousands mourn Kobe Bryant across Southern California.
Lakers
Sports world and beyond mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in Calabasas helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant
Lakers
Sports world and beyond mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in Calabasas helicopter crash
Athletes, celebrities, fans and political leaders mourned Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on social media after he died in a Calabasas helicopter crash.
More Coverage
‘Did you hear?’ The public grieves for Kobe Bryant, from Trader Joe’s to Staples Center
The world is mourning Kobe Bryant. What are your memories of the Lakers legend?
Sports
Kobe Bryant built a business empire extending far beyond basketball
90th Academy Awards
Sports
Kobe Bryant built a business empire extending far beyond basketball
The work ethic that propelled Kobe Bryant’s NBA career also helped drive his transformation into a business mogul, author and Oscar-winning filmmaker.
Clippers
Clippers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with shot clock violation in win over Magic
Kobe Bryant
Clippers
Clippers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with shot clock violation in win over Magic
An emotional Doc Rivers says he is devastated about Kobe Bryant’s death before the team’s win over the Orlando Magic.
California
‘Did you hear?’ The public grieves for Kobe Bryant, from Trader Joe’s to Staples Center
la-me-kobe-bryant-memorial_dpm_35.jpg
California
‘Did you hear?’ The public grieves for Kobe Bryant, from Trader Joe’s to Staples Center
‘Did you hear?’ ‘Brutal.’ ‘He was the best.’ Kobe Bryant’s death brings people together to mourn the basketball legend.
UCLA Sports
UCLA men’s basketball team mourns Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘Every day is not promised’
Kobe Bryant
UCLA Sports
UCLA men’s basketball team mourns Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘Every day is not promised’
The news of Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday cast a shadow over the UCLA men’s basketball team prior to their game against Oregon on Sunday.
Lakers
UCLA’s Cori Close on Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘There’s just no words’
Kobe Bryant
Lakers
UCLA’s Cori Close on Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘There’s just no words’
UCLA women’s basketball players and fans attending Sunday’s game at Pauley Pavilion were stunned to learn of Kobe Bryant’s death.
Advertisement