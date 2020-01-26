Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash

Thousands mourn Kobe Bryant across Southern California.
Kobe Bryant’s path to greatness in the NBA seemed assured. But it would not be easy.
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas shortly before 10 a.m.
Kobe Bryant was our childhood hero, our adult icon. It seems impossible to believe he has died at age 41.
Remembering a rare athlete whose greatness was matched by a desire to win
Los Angeles watched Kobe Bryant grow up. Los Angeles watched the Lakers legend stumble. And Los Angeles watched him get back up.
Kobe Bryant enjoyed spending time with all his children, and wanted to do everything he could to help his daughter Gianna play they game they both loved.
Lakers players found out on flight back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash.
The revered basketball star described his daughter as “something else” when she’s on the court.
Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa perished in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.
The dense fog in the area of the helicopter crash that killed nine people in Calabasas is likely to be a focus of the federal investigation into its cause, experts say.
I was sitting at my dining room table Sunday morning when I heard the whir of helicopter blades.
Kocharian was among several who watched as Kobe Bryant’s chopper crashed in Calasbasas on Sunday, killing the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others.
For many Kobe Bryant fans, these small moments shaped their own lives forever.
So many Kobe Bryant fans flooded helicopter crash area authorities had to close roads, turn people back
Angelenos lay flowers at the mural of Kobe Bryant, mouth open wide and a basketball in his left hand, and lit candles that flickered in the breeze. One of the candles had a gold “8” on it.
The legacy and greatness of Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, was cemented by his skill, hard work and relentless pursuit of winning.
Kobe Bryant was mourned on Sunday in the small town of Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, where he spent part of his childhood when his father, Joe Bryant, played basketball there.
Security was already tight because of the Grammys, and the Los Angeles Police Department said they don’t it didn’t see any problems occurring as the downtown L.A. shopping center becomes a place to mourn the NBA great.
Athletes, celebrities, fans and political leaders mourned Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on social media after he died in a Calabasas helicopter crash.
The work ethic that propelled Kobe Bryant’s NBA career also helped drive his transformation into a business mogul, author and Oscar-winning filmmaker.
An emotional Doc Rivers says he is devastated about Kobe Bryant’s death before the team’s win over the Orlando Magic.
‘Did you hear?’ ‘Brutal.’ ‘He was the best.’ Kobe Bryant’s death brings people together to mourn the basketball legend.
The news of Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday cast a shadow over the UCLA men’s basketball team prior to their game against Oregon on Sunday.
UCLA women’s basketball players and fans attending Sunday’s game at Pauley Pavilion were stunned to learn of Kobe Bryant’s death.