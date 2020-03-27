After missing the playoffs the last six seasons and compiling one of the worst records in the league during that time, this was the season the Lakers fans had been dreaming about.

When the NBA season was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers had a 5½-game lead atop the Western Conference and were just three games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the league.

When or if they will be able to finish that run remains uncertain. Until then, and with everyone marooned at home, here are 24 Lakers Classics for the Quarantine. These aren’t necessarily a ranking of the greatest moments in team history but simply a list of games easily accessible in their entirety on YouTube.

Unfortunately, many complete games prior to 1980 aren’t available online so while you can look up highlights of Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain, their games didn’t make this list.