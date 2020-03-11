NBA suspends season indefinitely over coronavirus pandemic

The NBA is suspending the 2019-20 season. The announcement came after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league announced the decision, which will go into effect after Wednesday night’s games, following a bizarre scene in Oklahoma City, where a game between the Thunder and the Utah Jazz was delayed seconds before tipoff and canceled 35 minutes later.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to the Athletic, All-Star center Rudy Gobert of Utah is the player in question. In a bizarre scene captured by some reporters earlier this week, Gobert ended a news conference by touching all the microphones and recording devices in front of him.

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

The announcement of the suspension of play came after an NBA conference call with its governors and owners Wednesday afternoon amid the growing spread of coronavirus in the United States. With governing bodies of sports around the world canceling, postponing and playing games with no fans, as the NCAA also decided to do, the consensus among NBA owners was that games would likely be played in empty arenas.

The governors’ discussion Wednesday came after the city of San Francisco banned all public gatherings of more than 1,000 people, which triggered the Golden State Warriors announcement that Thursday’s game at Chase Center in downtown San Francisco will be played without fans in the building.

Speaking to reporters, Warriors president Rick Welts said playing a game without fans would lead to a multi-million dollar loss for the organization.

Earlier on Wednesday in the face of mounting pressure to cancel public events, the ownership group behind the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals said they wouldn’t be keeping fans from the arenas despite calls from local officials to do so.

The NHL released a statement Wednesday night saying it was aware of the NBA’s suspension of play and was assessing their league’s situation.

