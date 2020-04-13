Vanessa Bryant shares Instagram post on Kobe’s farewell anniversary

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday, the fourth anniversary of Kobe’s 60-point farewell game, to share some heart-wrenching thoughts about her late husband, who she said “worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all.”

The Lakers needed every one of Kobe’s 60 points in a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, at Staples Center.

“All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time,” Vanessa wrote of Kobe in her “Mamba Time” post. “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement.”

Bryant played 42 minutes in his finale, making 22 of 50 shots. He went into retirement after a famous speech that ended with “Mamba out!”

The Lakers great died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas Hills along with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others while in transit to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks to coach in his daughter’s youth basketball game.

“I wish I could back to that morning, every day,” Vanessa continued in her post. “I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26.”