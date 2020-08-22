On Kobe Bryant’s birthday, Lakers remember his influence

Anthony Davis couldn’t sleep. He lay in his bed here at the Gran Destino Tower, tossing and turning, trying to leave behind a night when he made eight of 24 shots, didn’t assert himself like he could have and his team lost. He knew exactly who would have helped him.

Kobe Bryant.

“I thought about: What would he say to me in this moment if I could text him and ask for his advice?” Davis said. “‘What did you see on the floor?’ What would he say? And the only thing I came up with that I know he would say is, ‘Play harder. Leave it out on the floor. Did you play hard in Game 1? Did you leave it out on the floor in Game 1?’”

Bryant was the first NBA player to have mentored Davis, and Davis was the only player Bryant mentored before he retired from the NBA. It was a relationship that began when Davis was a teenager on the 2012 Olympic team. They stayed close throughout the years. Though Bryant never recruited Davis to the Lakers — that just wasn’t his style — he was excited to see what Davis could do for the franchise that meant so much to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He often told Davis, “Go out there and kill. No one can stop you.”

Kobe Bryant and Anthony Davis talk while sitting on the bench during a game at the 2012 London Olympics. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

They are fond memories that Davis still thinks about constantly. He isn’t alone in his remembrance of the Lakers giant who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t remember him,” Davis said. “We don’t forget what he’s done for this organization and for the world.

“… Now we have the opportunity to finish this season off and make him proud. We know that’s what he would want. He would want us to go out there and compete and bring another championship home. Any time we step on the floor we play for his memory.”

::

Advertisement

Sunday would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. Monday is the 24th day of the eighth month of the year — the two numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career. The Board of Supervisors in Orange County, where Bryant lived and where his family still resides, has designated it Kobe Bryant Day. The city of Los Angeles proclaimed Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day in 2016, not long after his retirement.

In a different Orange County, the one in Florida that is serving as the NBA’s bubble to complete the season, the Lakers will honor Bryant as well. For Game 4 of their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, they will wear their Black Mamba uniforms, which Bryant helped design. The Black Mamba was the avatar Bryant adopted for himself.

The organization had each player write “Leave a Legacy,” a nod to Bryant’s mentality, in their own handwriting. They have used those images in signage around the arenas in the bubble.

It’s just one of the many ways Bryant’s memory has been present in Orlando.

On their flight to Florida, Davis wore a T-shirt printed with three photos of Bryant and his daughter together.

Every time the Lakers finish practices here, they gather in a huddle and put their fists together.

“1, 2, 3, Mamba,” they say to break.

1 / 14 Kobe Bryant mural “After the Final Lakers’ Game” by Melany Meza-Dierks, @melanymd, at 5220 Valley Blvd. in El Sereno. (@kobemural Instagram) 2 / 14 Joshua McCadney, a.k.a. Prophet Josh (@paintedprophet), with “Energy Never Dies” at 7829 Melrose Ave., one of two Bryant tribute murals he created on Melrose Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 14 Joshua “Prophet Josh” McCadney, also known as @paintedprophet, painted his second mural of Bryant and daughter Gianna at the Fala Bar, 7751 Melrose Ave. (@kobemural Instagram) 4 / 14 Mural by @hungfineart, at 1294 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. (@kobemural Instagram) 5 / 14 “Young ‘fro” at Shoe Palace, 7725 Melrose Ave., by “triangle artist” J.C. Ro @jc.ro of Long Beach. (@kobemural Instagram) 6 / 14 Artist Thierry “Mr. Brainwash” Guetta, left, and Mike Asner, creator of KobeMural.com, pose in front of Guetta’s mural outside his studio on Feb. 27, in the 1200 block of South La Brea Avenue in Mid-Wilshire. The mural went up around Feb. 1, but was destroyed by heavy rains in mid-March. (Los Angeles Times) 7 / 14 This is the remaining part of original Kobe Bryant mural by Thierry “Mr. Brainwash” Guetta, in the 1200 block of S. La Brea Avenue in Mid-City. (@kobemural Instagram) 8 / 14 Kobe Bryant tribute mural by Isaac Pelayo at 4420 W. Victory Blvd. in Burbank. (@kobemural Instagram) 9 / 14 “Salute” by L.A. artist Aiseborn, @aiseborn, at 1348 Flower St. in downtown L.A. (@kobemural Instagram) 10 / 14 “Happy Birthday Mambacita” by Gabe Gault, @gabegault, 614 Mateo St., in the downtown L.A. Arts District. (@kobemural Instagram) 11 / 14 “Kid Mamba” by Paul Daniels, @pauldanielsart, at 939 S. Figueroa St. (Rick’s at Hotel Figueroa) in downtown L.A. (@kobemural Instagram) 12 / 14 Mural artist Tyke Witnes stands in front of his mural at El Toro Bravo Tortilleria in Costa Mesa, one of the first murals to go up after Bryant’s death. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 14 Mural by artist Sergio “Doc43" Rueda at 15373 Grand Ave. in Lake Elsinore. (Sergio “Doc43" Rueda) 14 / 14 Mike Asner, creator of the @KobeMural Instagram and Kobemural.com, stands in front of Tyke Witnes’ mural at El Toro Bravo Tortilleria in Costa Mesa in a special Kobe & Gigi tribute T-shirt. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The day before the Lakers began the playoffs, assistant coach Lionel Hollins, who is helping coach remotely because of his high risk for COVID-19, delivered a message to the team about Bryant and what it meant to be a Laker. Guard Alex Caruso called it a “sermon.”

Advertisement

“The message was strong,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “It’s about our opportunity here and what Kobe stood for. And we’ve said that since this all happened, since we lost Kobe that we want to embody what he stood for, so I thought it was an appropriate time to do that today.”

The Lakers aren’t the only ones remembering Bryant. Portland star Damian Lillard idolized Bryant growing up, and scored 48 points at Staples Center in the Lakers’ first game after learning of Bryant’s death.

His memory is present with Houston Rockets star James Harden.

“He impacted so many people with the game of basketball, his competitive nature, his spirit, his everything — it’s unbelievable,” Harden said. “I think about him a lot, man. Obviously, we all miss him.”

1 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 25, 2013, at Staples Center. Arguably the greatest player of his generation, Bryant has played a leading role in helping the Lakers carry their winning tradition into the 21st century. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 102 Kobe Bryant is all smiles at the July 1996 news conference where he was introduced after the Lakers acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vlade Divac. The Hornets had selected the 17-year-old right out of high school with the 13th overall choice in the 1996 NBA draft. (Los Angeles Times) 3 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant holds up his jersey during his introductory news conference on July 12, 1996. (Andrew Scholer / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 102 Laker rookie Kobe Bryant was a seasoned veteran at getting shot by cameras for advertisements before he took his first shot at training camp. (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a summer league game against the Detroit Pistons in Long Beach on July 13, 1996. (Michael Caulfield / Associated Press) 6 / 102 Lakers rookie Kobe Bryant, 18, warms up before a game at the Forum on Jan. 30, 1997. (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 102 Laker rookie Kobe Bryant, 18, listens to coach Del Harris during a break in a 129-99 victory over the Washington Bullets at the Forum. Bryant scored 13 points. (Los Angeles Times) 8 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant saves the ball from going out of bounds during a game at the Forum on Dec. 29, 1997. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant claps while walking off the court during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 24, 1997, at the Forum. (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 102 Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, left, guards Lakers star Kobe Bryant during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press) 11 / 102 Kobe Bryant is dejected after losing the ball late in the second half of Game 3 of the 1999 Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs at the Forum. The Lakers lost, 103-91, giving the Spurs a 3-0 advantage in the series. The Spurs went on to win the series 4-0. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant speaks with reporters at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo on May 2, 2000. (Jack Smith / Associated Press) 13 / 102 Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal hold the championship trophies after winning Game 6 of the 2000 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant jumps over a row of fans after saving the ball from going out of bounds during a win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 20, 2001. (Pat Sullivan / Associated Press) 15 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, is all smiles while standing next to teammates (from left) Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and Shaquille O’Neal during Game 1 of the 2001 Western Conference finals. Bryant scored 45 points in the Lakers’ 104-90 win. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 102 Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal congratulate one another during the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the 2002 Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a win over the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on Nov. 22, 2002. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, steals the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers guard Jeff McInnis during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 3, 2002. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during Game 1 of the 2002 NBA Western Conference finals against the Sacramento Kings. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right center, congratulates teammate Robert Horry on his winning shot against the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at Staples Center on May 26, 2002. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 102 Lakers teammates (from left) Kobe Bryant, Lindsey Hunter and Shaquille O’Neal celebrate the team’s 2002 NBA Finals win over the New Jersey Nets. (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates in the locker room after the team’s 2002 NBA Championship win over the New Jersey Nets. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks at the Larry O’Brien trophy after the Lakers’ NBA Championship victory over the New Jersey Nets on June 12, 2002. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 102 Lakers teammates Mark Madsen, left, and Kobe Bryant celebrate the team’s 2002 NBA title during a celebration in downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2002. (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 102 Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal show off their 2002 NBA championship rings before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Oct. 29, 2002. (Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty Images) 26 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, drives on Houston Rockets small forward Juaquin Hawkins during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 17, 2002. (Kevin P. Casey / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 102 Kobe Bryant, right, speaks with Michael Jordan, then with the Washington Wizards, during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBA/Getty Images) 28 / 102 Kobe Bryant watches as one of his 3-pointers falls during a game against the Wizards at Staples in 2001. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, is double-teamed by Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Eric Snow, left, and Flip Murray during a game on March 19, 2006. (Mark Duncan / Associated Press) 30 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant walks past the courtroom where his pretrial motion hearing for sexual assault charges took place in Eagle, Colo., on March 25, 2004. In July 2003, Bryant was arrested after a woman claimed he raped her at a Colorado hotel. Prosecutors later dropped the charges. (Chris Schneider / EPA) 31 / 102 Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, take part in a news conference at Staples Center in July 2003 while addressing the sexual assault charges brought against Kobe. The charges were later dropped. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 32 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, speaks with Coach Phil Jackson in 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 33 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on April 10, 2003. (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant tries to hide his emotions after the team’s season-ending loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Western Conference semifinals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 102 Lakers players (from left) Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton and Shaquille O’Neal make their first game appearance together during a preseason game against the Clippers in Anaheim on Oct. 23, 2003. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, is congratulated by teammate Derek Fisher after the Lakers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the 2004 Western Conference semifinals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 37 / 102 Lakers teammates (from left) Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Gary Payton walk off the court after a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the 2004 Western Conference finals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 102 Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal sit on the bench during Game 6 of the 2004 Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant wipes sweat from his face during the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant writhes in pain after injuring his right ankle during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on Jan. 13, 2005. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, and William “Smush” Parker talk during a preseason game against the Utah Jazz in Anaheim on Oct. 25, 2005. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts after hitting the winning shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2006 Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts after being fouled by the Houston Rockets’ Ryan Bowen (not pictured) in the first quarter of a game at Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2005. (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times) 44 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, whispers something to Coach Phil Jackson in between being photographed during Lakers’ Media Day on Oct. 2, 2006. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant saves the ball from going out of bounds during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on Nov. 12, 2006. (Richard Hartog / Los Angeles Times) 46 / 102 Lakers forward Lamar Odom, left, and guard Kobe Bryant talk on the bench during a timeout against the New Jersey Nets on Nov. 26, 2006. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 47 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant listens to the national anthem before a game against the New Jersey Nets on Nov. 26, 2006. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 48 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant shoots over Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade to score the winning basket with less than a second remaining in a 108-107 victory at Staples Center on Dec. 4, 2009. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 49 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Natalia, while greeting team owner Jerry Buss before a news conference at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles announcing Bryant as the 2008 NBA MVP. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 50 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after losing to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the 2007 NBA Western Conference quarterfinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 51 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after a championship loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 52 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates after hitting a late three-pointer in a win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the 2009 Western Conference quarterfinals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 53 / 102 Phoenix Suns Coach Alvin Gentry, right, calls a timeout immediately after Kobe Bryant hits a three-pointer during Game 2 of the 2010 Western Conference finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 54 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts immediately after a slam dunk against the New York Knicks on Feb. 2, 2009, at Madison Square Garden. Bryant scored 61 points in the win. (Kathy Willens / Associated Press) 55 / 102 Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, right, celebrate in the closing seconds of the team’s NBA Championship win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 56 / 102 Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning his fourth NBA title with a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 57 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O’Brien Trophy while celebrating his fourth championship with the team following a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 58 / 102 Lakers teammates Derek Fisher, left, and Kobe Bryant, center, give President Barack Obama a personalized team jersey while visiting the White House on Jan. 25, 2010. (Charles Dharapak / Associated Press) 59 / 102 Lakers forward Ron Artest, center, is congratulated by Kobe Bryant, left, and the rest of his teammates after hitting the winning shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2010 Western Conference finals. (Wally Skalij / Associated Press) 60 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, and Boston Celtics guard Tony Allen battle for a loose ball during Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 15, 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 61 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning his fifth NBA title following a victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 62 / 102 Kobe Bryant celebrates after the Lakers’ victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 63 / 102 Kobe Bryant gestures while celebrating his fifth championship with the Lakers during a team parade in Los Angeles on June 21, 2010. (Christina House / For the Times) 64 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates his fifth NBA title during the team’s championship parade on June 21, 2010. (Christina House / For the Times) 65 / 102 Kobe Bryant kisses his championship ring during a ceremony honoring the Lakers’ 2010 NBA title before the team’s season opener on Oct. 26, 2010. (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times) 66 / 102 Lamar Odom and Kobe Bryant share a laugh before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on Nov. 9, 2010. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 67 / 102 Kobe Bryant, left, exchanges words with LeBron James during a Christmas Day game in 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 68 / 102 Kobe Bryant walks behind Dallas Mavericks standout Dirk Nowitzki during Game 3 of the 2011 Western Conference semifinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 69 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after the team’s season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 8, 2011. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 70 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant reflects on the 2010-11 season as he answers questions from reporters at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo on May 11, 2011. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 71 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant Lakers participates in an training session for South Korean fans during a promotional tour in Seoul on July 14, 2011. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images) 72 / 102 Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during an exhibition game in the Philippines on July 24, 2011. (Noel Celis / AFP/Getty Images) 73 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gets a massage from team physical therapist Julie Seto during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 29, 2012. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 74 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, greets Oklahoma City Thunder standout Kevin Durant before walking off the court after a season-ending loss in Game 5 of the 2012 Western Conference semifinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 75 / 102 Lakers teammates (from left) Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard celebrate in the closing moments of their 119-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 18, 2012. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 76 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, puts up a shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nicolas Batum during a game at Staples Center on Feb. 22, 2013. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 77 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Rudy Gay during the Lakers’ 118-116 overtime win at Staples Center on March 8, 2013. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press) 78 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks on during a game against the New Orleans Hornets at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2013. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 79 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, protects the ball from Sacramento Kings forward John Salmons during the Lakers’ 103-98 win on March 30, 2013. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press) 80 / 102 Kobe Bryant rolls on the floor in pain after injuring suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a game against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2013. Bryant did not return from the injury until December 2013. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 81 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant limps off the court in front of teammate Metta World Peace after suffering an Achilles’ tendon injury on April 12, 2013, against the Golden State Warriors. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 82 / 102 Kobe Bryant sits on the bench before being introduced during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 10, 2013. It was Bryant’s first game back since tearing his Achilles’ tendon during a game on April 12, 2013. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 83 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant grabs a rebound during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2013. (Harry How / Getty Images) 84 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 10, 2013. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 85 / 102 Kobe Bryant holds his left knee after a play against Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 17, 2013. Bryant suffered a fracture on his tibia and missed the remainder of the 2012-13 season. (Time Warner Cable Sportsnet) 86 / 102 Kobe Bryant, sidelined with a torn Achilles’ tendon injury sits next to teammate Jodie Meeks during a Lakers’ loss to the Clippers at Staples Center on Jan. 10, 2014. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times) 87 / 102 Kobe Bryant walks down the court during the Lakers’ 110-91 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 14, 2014, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images) 88 / 102 Kobe Bryant drives on Memphis Grizzlies guard Quincy Pondexter during a game on Nov. 26, 2014. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 89 / 102 Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during a 110-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15, 2014. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images) 90 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, speaks with Coach Byron Scott during a game against the San Antonio Spurs last December. (Eric Gay / Associated Press) 91 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dribbles the ball during the first half of a game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15, 2014. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images) 92 / 102 () 93 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during the fourth quarter of a 111-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30, 2014. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press) 94 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on Jan. 4. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 95 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks on during the closing moments of a 111-95 loss to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 3, 2014. (Rob Carr / Getty Images) 96 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers during a game at Staples Center on Jan. 13, 2015. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 97 / 102 Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, poses for photos with FC Barcelona captain Andrés Iniesta Luján before a training session at the StubHub Stadium in Carson on July 20, 2015. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images) 98 / 102 Kobe Bryant poses for a photo at the Beverly Hills Hilton on July 18, 2014. Bryant was limited to 35 games during the 2014-15 season because of injury. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 99 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant fields questions from reporters surrounding him during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 100 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant fields questions from television reporters during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 101 / 102 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is surrounded by reporters while doing a radio interview during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 102 / 102 Kobe Bryant tries to steal the ball from Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Outside the bubble, too, those close to Bryant are eager to see how the world remembers him this week.

“It’s going to be amazing that the mayor, or whoever is responsible for doing it,” said Magic Johnson from Europe where he is vacationing, speaking about Kobe Bryant Day.

“We miss him and we want to miss him. It’s like nothing you can say to really describe what he meant to Los Angeles and to the world of basketball and to Orange County, and all of that. You just can’t do it, put it in words.”

Jerry West, who traded for Bryant on draft day when he was Lakers general manager, still feels the pain he felt when he first heard Bryant had died.

Kobe Bryant is congratulated by Jerry West during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2010, to honor Bryant as the Lakers’ leading scorer. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

“Honestly, I think this will be a moment when people will go back and reflect in time,” West said. “And then, secondly, it will hopefully conjure up memories not about his passing, but about who he was as a person. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

::

West said he hopes people do exactly as LeBron James — think about Bryant. The last thing James wants to do is think about the day he died.

“I try to forget about that plane ride, of actually waking up and Dwight [Howard] telling us,” James said. “And me getting off the plane and just breaking down. I think more about the All-Star game that we played in the epic one-on-one matchups that we had either at Staples or at American Airlines Arena down in Miami or at the Q [in Cleveland], and also about us, the redeem team and winning gold.”

Before the playoffs started, he reminisced with his good friend, Portland forward Carmelo Anthony, about the time in Philadelphia when Bryant gave James, then a high school junior, a pair of his shoes. They weren’t the right size, but James wore them anyway.

“Every day I’m in my room I’ve got Laker gear in my room, I’ve got his shoes in my room; there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think of him,” James said. “On social media I seen a clip [Thursday] from Game 1 of the Finals against the Magic. I seen how he dominated 40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists. That’s impossible to get away from and that’s absolutely OK with me. Just, there’s no way you can get away from him and I don’t want to.”

There’s a feeling he has, and others share, that in some ways Kobe Bryant is here.

Staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this story.